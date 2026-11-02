Amelia's Affair Wins the Maribyrnong Plate on Melbourne Cup Day

Amelia's Affair, ridden by Damien Lane, won the Maribyrnong Plate, the first race of Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington on Tuesday 3 November 2026.

Amelia's Affair won the Maribyrnong Plate, the first race of Melbourne Cup Day, at Flemington in Melbourne on Tuesday 3 November 2026. Ridden by Damien Lane, the horse was never challenged over the 1,000m sprint down the Flemington straight.

The race was run from barrier 1, and the horse took the lead early. Trainer Annabel Archibald had earlier praised the horse's composure, saying it relaxed beautifully and never really looked lost, and predicting a good ride.

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How Amelia's Affair Took Control of the Maribyrnong Plate

Amelia's Affair led from the early stages of the 1,000m sprint and was never challenged, giving Damien Lane a winning ride. The race was a short-distance contest run in a straight line down the Flemington straight.

Damien Lane's ride from barrier 1 was described as a lovely one. It was also noted that all horses in the field went to the grandstand-side rail, a detail that stood out during the race coverage.

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The win was the first result of the Melbourne Cup Day program, so it set the opening mark for the day's racing at Flemington.

Flemington Track and Weather Conditions on Cup Day

The Flemington track started Cup Day rated as a Soft 5. The rating followed rain around Melbourne in the past 24 hours, which affected the track before the first race.

The weather is expected to improve as the day goes on, with a top of about 18 degrees Celsius. Track and weather conditions can change during the day, so racegoers should follow official updates.

Trainer Annabel Archibald on the Winning Ride

Trainer Annabel Archibald said Amelia's Affair relaxed beautifully and never really looked lost during the race. She added that she thinks the horse is going to take them on a good ride.

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Her comments pointed to the horse's calm temperament before and during the sprint, which matched the front-running performance that Damien Lane delivered from barrier 1.

How Unfit Horses Are Scratched From Racing

A live coverage contributor identified only as Cath explained that a horse deemed unfit to run is scratched immediately. The news then filters through quite quickly to the public and to the race day audience.

The live coverage entry on this process is timestamped 10:19am on Tuesday 3 November 2026, with a related update timestamped 10:30am the same day.