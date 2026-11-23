The US Forest Service released a small set of documents about Bigfoot, including a 23-year-old newspaper article and a 1982 track report, prompting reactions from researchers and believers.

The US Forest Service has released a small set of documents pertaining to Bigfoot, the folkloric ape-like giant said to roam North America. The documents were published last month and some believers said they bolstered efforts to verify the creature's existence.

The release included a 23-year-old newspaper article about mysterious tracks found in Montana. It also included an Agriculture Department track report from Umatilla National Forest in Oregon from 1982, and a recounting of another track sighting in Montana in the 1940s. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bigfoot is also known as Sasquatch in some Indigenous legends.

Also read US Forest Service Releases Bigfoot Files From Montana Creek Area

Many have tried and failed to confirm that Bigfoot is real, with reports of near misses, giant footprints and unexplained figures in the woods. In the agriculture report, researcher Rodney Johnson wrote about photos of large tracks. If the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail, Johnson wrote. He concluded the tracks had been made by something other than a 300-pound-plus, two-footed being.

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David Daegling, an anthropology professor at the University of Florida, said the file drop is not groundbreaking in the least. He described the documents as standard Bigfoot fare. Daegling is the author of a 2004 book about Bigfoot's legacy in the US. Part of Bigfoot's enduring mythos is that its qualities are amorphous, Daegling wrote in a 2019 article.

Bigfoot is generally accepted as being big, hairy and bipedal, but beyond that its characteristics are up for debate. Bigfoot's ambiguity enables it to stay relevant, he wrote. It serves us well as a monster when we need that escape, and it just as easily can stand in for an imperturbable guardian of the wilderness. Still, for those in the Bigfoot community, even the existence of government-issued documents can feel like a legitimisation.

Government Releases Unusual Sighting Records

These are not the first documents the Trump administration has released related to unexplained sightings. Previously released records pertained to UFOs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena as they are called officially. One document detailed a mysterious potato-esque object seen in the Colorado skies. The government has suggested it was a trick of the light scattering off the snowy ground, causing an optical illusion.

Rick Foss, a board member of the North American Wood Ape Conservancy, was heartened by the new documents. He said they echoed the experiences and encounters of many of the conservancy's members. Foss lives in Florence, Arizona. This is something that hundreds and thousands of people have documented all throughout the country and the world, but we don't hear about it from official sources, Foss said.

It was nice to see it in a positive or a neutral light. It wasn't being made fun of. Foss, a counsellor with a doctorate in forensic psychology, said he had never had a Bigfoot sighting. He believed he had experienced a few close encounters.

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Believers and Researchers Respond

Those included hearing unidentifiable noises in the woods and hearing something slapping the side of his cabin in the early morning. Marq Evans, director of the 2026 documentary Capturing Bigfoot, said the existence or otherwise of the creature was America's favourite mystery. In his film, Evans revealed that the most famed Bigfoot footage, the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film, appeared to have been an effective hoax. Believers and deniers alike have pored over that clip for years.

Evans said there were a few reasons people continued to get hooked on the hunt for Bigfoot. There was the thrill of the unknown and a hunger for mystery in a world that is mapped out and where we know almost everything. He also attributed the perpetual search to frontier nostalgia and the human desire to explore. Also, roaming the woods with friends was not a bad way to spend a day, he said with a laugh.

Byron, 43, who lives in central Iowa, said the documents had made him hopeful that there would be more to come. They're not saying Bigfoot is real, but they're releasing documents that have to do with Bigfoot, Byron said. But this stuff is getting put out there by the government. What is going to come down the line next?

Documentaries and Past Sightings

The 2008 sighting of a man in an ape costume in Palo Alto, California, outside a hotel where a media conference was held announcing a claim that a dead Bigfoot had been found in Georgia, remains a notable moment. Foss also referenced The Legend of Boggy Creek, a docudrama about a large, hairy creature said to roam the swamps of Arkansas.