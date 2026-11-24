An American booktoker loses her husband in a tragic drowning incident on the Gold Coast, prompting global support and fundraising efforts for her family.

Patrick Rohde died during a family vacation on the Gold Coast after suffering a fatal medical episode while swimming in the ocean with his wife and children. The American booktoker, identified as Rohde, posted an emotional message to her online community describing the tragedy as a ruined dream holiday.

Tragic Drowning Incident Details

The fatal incident occurred around 1:15 pm when Patrick, aged 41, experienced severe trouble in the water. Lifeguards pulled him unresponsive from the surf and brought him to shore, but he did not survive the medical emergency. The event took place in front of their two young children, leaving the family in a state of severe shock and distress.

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Family Trauma and Immediate Aftermath

Rohde shared her immediate distress in a video posted to TikTok, revealing that her husband drowned while holding their children. She stated that the kids are okay because their father saved them during the struggle, but noted that they remain traumatized by the experience. She described being in a foreign country with no support system, facing the immense burden of managing the aftermath alone.

Global Support and Local Offers of Aid

The video garnered over seven million views, prompting an outpouring of compassion from both international viewers and locals on the Gold Coast. Community members offered specific assistance, including driving the family to the embassy or providing professional nanny services to help care for the traumatized children. One commenter noted they were ten minutes away in Surfers Paradise, while another offered trauma-informed care support from 45 minutes away.

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Clarification of Events and Tide Conditions

Several hours after the initial announcement, Rohde posted an update to clarify the circumstances of the accident. She explained that the family was caught in a strong tide which swept her in one direction while her husband and children were swept in another. This correction provided additional context to the public regarding how the family became separated in the dangerous surf conditions.

Fundraising for Repatriation and Funeral Costs

To support the family with the costs involved in international repatriation, funeral arrangements, travel, and supporting their two children through the loss, a fundraising page was established. Rohde expressed that she is humbled by the global response to her story and aims to use these resources to handle the logistical and emotional challenges of returning home with her children.