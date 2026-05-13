American Superstar Errol Spence Jnr Takes on Tim Tszyu With Only Concern Over Pay

American superstar Errol Spence Jnr had only concern before agreeing to fight Tim Tszyu in his own backyard this July, declaring: \"The only process was negotiating how much I\'m going to get ... it was easy for me.\" The declaration comes as Spence has also taken the big stick to Tszyu\'s chances against him, and questioned his global profile, promising to KO the longtime Australian pay-per-view star who \'isn\'t the biggest of names\".

American superstar Errol Spence Jnr had only concern before agreeing to fight Tim Tszyu in his own backyard this July, declaring: \"The only process was negotiating how much I\'m going to get ... it was easy for me\".

The declaration comes as Spence has also taken the big stick to Tszyu\'s chances against him, and questioned his global profile, promising to KO the longtime Australian pay-per-view star who \'isn\'t the biggest of names\". After disappearing from the boxing world for three long years, 36-year-old Spence is finally making his hyped return against Tszyu on July 26 -- with Sydney\'s Qudos Bank Arena favoured to play host.

And in a sit-down interview with fellow American great Shawn Porter, Spence has revealed he initially sought bigger names for his hyped return to the ring – including reigning WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora. From there, Spence also suggested it was him who effectively chose to make his return outside of the United States, before then promising to finish Tszyu like previous opponents Fundora and Bakhram Murtazaliev.

"The only process was negotiating how much I\'m going to get,\" Spence laughed. \"They were trying to get me to fight at Cowboy Stadium, or somewhere in America. But I was like \'nah, I want to have my first fight back somewhere else\"





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