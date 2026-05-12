Americans Skeptical of White House Shooting, Believe in Conspiracy Theories

A survey conducted by NewsGuard found that 24 per cent of US adults believe the incident at the Washington Hilton was fake, compared with 45 per cent who believed it was legitimate. The results underscore broader scepticism that Americans feel towards the government and the press.

About one in four Americans think the April shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner was staged, with a marked partisan divide, according to a survey published on Monday.

Roughly one in three Democratic respondents said they believed the event was staged, compared with about one in eight Republicans, according to a company that rates the reliability of online news outlets. Respondents aged 18 to 29 were also more likely than older respondents to believe the incident was staged, the report found.

Last week, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted the alleged gunman, charging Cole Tomas Allen with four felonies, including the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump. Soon after the incident that led to his arrest at the Washington Hilton, conspiracy theories began to spread online that falsely claim the Trump administration staged the incident to manufacture support for the president, the Republican Party and his planned White House ballroom.

The NewsGuard survey found that 24 per cent of US adults believe the incident at the Washington Hilton was fake, compared with 45 per cent who believed it was legitimate. An additional 32 per cent said they were unsure. The survey of 1000 American adults was conducted by YouGov from April 28 to May 4.

“It’s very striking,” said Sofia Rubinson, an editor at NewsGuard. The results underscore broader scepticism that Americans feel towards the government and the press, she said.

“Increasingly, people on all sides of the political spectrum are distrustful of both this administration and also the media,” she said, though they were willing to trust unverified information they saw online. The White House rejected the conspiracy theories in a statement provided after publication.

“Anyone who thinks President Trump staged his own assassination attempts is a complete moron,” spokesman Davis Ingle said. “Those poll numbers don’t terribly shock me. They’re definitely bleak. Conspiracy theorising has infected our body politic now to the point where it has become a gut reflex for a seemingly growing portion of the population,” said Donovan.

“If you look among folks on the left, there is a rising tide of conspiratorial thinking, and a lot of it has to do with people being very unsure about the reliability of all of our institutions,” she said. Jared Holt, a senior researcher at the online extremism tracking group Open Measures, said the statistics show how conspiratorial thinking is becoming more common in the United States





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