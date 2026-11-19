Amy Poehler leads a cast including Hugh Laurie and Antonia Thomas in a new mockumentary-style comedy set at an archeological dig in Greece, blending workplace satire with character-driven humor.

Amy Poehler has launched a new television comedy series that marks her first major comedic role since the conclusion of the beloved mockumentary that ran from 2009 to 2015. That original program followed Indiana public servants, led by Poehler as the ever-optimistic Leslie Knope. The new project shifts the setting entirely, placing the actress in the role of an archeologist named Elise who is overseeing a dig in Greece.

Poehler Plays Archeologist Elise Oversees Dig In Greece

In this new narrative, Amy Poehler portrays Elise, an archeologist who is helping her boss Neville oversee their annual excavation site. Neville is a delightfully pompous character played by Hugh Laurie. The production utilizes a series of American undergraduates as free labor in the brutal, sweltering heat of the region. This setup creates a unique premise for the show, establishing a workplace comedy dynamic that differs significantly from Poehler's previous iconic role.

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Cast Chemistry And Character Dynamics Drive The Narrative

The series is described as a rare, special show that functions as an instantly at-ease comedy with a unique premise, relentless jokes, a warm, gooey center, and terrific cast chemistry. Elise is portrayed as single-minded in her work despite the advances of hunky, romantic mayor Stavros, played by Kayvan Novak. She delivers lines with much more acidity than Leslie Knope ever mustered, explicitly stating her motto is to work hard and never have fun. This sharp contrast adds a layer of complex character development to the standard workplace comedy format.

Dylan Returns As Chaos Magnet And Antithesis To Claire

The plot intensifies when the camp's first day sees Elise surprised by the return of Dylan, a 29-year-old chaos magnet who ghosted the dig five years ago. Dylan is described as having all energy with no direction or patience, once suggesting to press double-speed on a podcast while someone else is speaking. Meanwhile, Dylan's ex-fiance is now engaged to her antithesis, Claire, an uptight preservationist played by Antonia Thomas. This triangulation of relationships adds emotional stakes to the professional rivalry and workplace tensions.

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Patty Overwhelmed By Tasks Forms Secret Alliance With Peers

The ensemble also includes Patty, a baby-voiced undergraduate played by Fina Strazza, whose only friends back home are her cows. Patty is completely overwhelmed by any task given to her, creating a stark contrast with the high-pressure environment of the excavation site. Before long, these four characters become unlikely allies, working on a secret dig together. It is this core dynamic that feels most like the magic of the original series, as these ridiculous characters develop very genuine, heartfelt friendships while sneaking around.

Series Structure And Future Prospects For The Cast

The show opens with a flash-forward seemingly involving a dead body, though this is mostly poking fun at overused TV tropes rather than establishing a serious mystery. The narrative glides back to the camp's first day, allowing the character dynamics to take center stage. The ten-episode run feels like the show's natural end, but fans are difficult to not hope Elise and her colleagues return for one more archaeological hunt. The combination of humor, heat, and heartfelt connections provides a fresh entry into the comedy genre.