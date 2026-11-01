Amyl and the Sniffers singer Amy Taylor settles copyright dispute with photographer Jamie Nelson

Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers and US photographer Jamie Nelson have settled their year-long copyright fight out of court, with both cases dismissed by mutual agreement on 28 October and no money changing hands.

Amy Taylor, lead singer of Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers, and American photographer Jamie Nelson have settled their bitter year-long copyright dispute out of court.

Both cases were dismissed by mutual agreement on 28 October, and no money changed hands. Both sides are now trying to frame the outcome as a win, though it is Nelson who will claim the spoils if not the honours. Nelson, who has taken a decidedly proactive approach to media coverage throughout the legal battle, issued a lengthy 2000-word statement on Friday. In it she announced the entire lawsuit between the two women has been dismissed with prejudice.

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First Amendment Freedom Of Speech Victory Claims

She framed the result as a significant First Amendment freedom of speech victory. The band manager, Simone Ubaldi, disputes that framing. She insists the judge did not dismiss Amy Taylor lawsuit. Ubaldi says the two sides came to a settlement, and both Jamie case and our case were dismissed by mutual agreement as part of that settlement.

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There were in fact multiple cases in play between the singer and the photographer. The portrait session took place at Nelson Los Angeles home for an editorial spread in Australian music publication Vogue Portugal. The dispute began last September when Nelson indicated she wanted to sell limited-edition fine-art prints of that shoot on her website. She offered Taylor a 15 per cent cut, which she estimated would be worth $US70,000.

Ubaldi, acting on Taylor behalf, declined to grant permission. Nonetheless, Nelson advertised the images for sale. In November, lawyers for Taylor sent a cease-and-desist letter. Nelson initially agreed to remove the images, but the next day she changed her mind and instead invoked her moral rights as the creator of the works in question.

Limited Edition Prints Value Exceeds 10 Million Dollars

There are 38 different images in the series, each available in a range of limited-edition print sizes, priced from $US1500 to $US18,000. The total value of all images, if sold at full price, is in excess of $US10.5 million, or about $15 million. Taylor argument has from the beginning been that she consented only to an editorial shoot, not to the exploitation of her likeness for Nelson commercial gain in other spheres.

Nelson position has been that as creator of the images, she has the right to exploit them, and any attempt to prevent that is an infringement of her freedom of speech. Along the way, Nelson accused Taylor and her filmmaker partner John Angus Stewart of copyright theft for sharing on Instagram one of the images she had supplied them with, lodging a claim for $US750,000 in damages.

She also accused Taylor of harassment for saying that the image was not associated with or approved by the band, and sought a restraining order against her that even extended to the publication of emojis. According to Ubaldi, Taylor was not paid for the shoot, she did not sign a model release, and she never asked for a penny in relation to the ongoing sale of the pictures. That fight has now been lost.

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Mutual Settlement Reached With No Money Changing Hands

On 28 October, we reached a mutual settlement with Jamie Nelson where both cases were dismissed and no money changed hands, Ubaldi says. To go to trial would have cost the band up to $US1 million in legal fees, and another year of our lives, says Ubaldi. Frustrating does not begin to describe it, she adds.

Nelson, meanwhile, continues to frame the outcome as a victory for the little person and artistic integrity, and one that she argues highlights an ironic disconnect between Taylor and the values she purports to represent. As the frontwoman of Australian punk band Amyl and the Sniffers, Taylor represents a musical tradition that has long celebrated creative independence and challenged conventional boundaries, Nelson said in her release.

Photographer Asserts Copyright Ownership Over Published Images

The lawsuit against Nelson, an independent female photographer known for her provocative, unapologetic imagery, brought those ideals into sharp focus, she said. The settlement affirms, Nelson insisted, that the photographer, not the subject, owns the copyright to the photographs they create. The dispute had centred on images shot for Vogue Portugal, and Nelson says that regarding those photos of Amy, the copyright is hers.

We wish her the absolute best with that, Nelson says, and we hope other people learn from our mistakes.