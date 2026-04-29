Amyl and The Sniffers Triumph at APRA Music Awards 2026

Amyl and The Sniffers win Song of the Year at the APRA Music Awards 2026, alongside other major awards for artists like and INXS. The ceremony also celebrated APRA's 100th anniversary and paid tribute to Rob Hirst.

Australian rock band Amyl and The Sniffers have achieved significant recognition at the APRA Music Awards 2026, securing the coveted Song of the Year award for their high-energy, albeit profanity-laden, track.

The awards ceremony, a glittering event held at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday night, also saw the band awarded Most Performed Rock Work, solidifying their position as a leading force in the Australian music scene. While the winning song contains a considerable amount of explicit language, the line 'Too right' proved suitable for broader media coverage, offering a glimpse into the raw energy and rebellious spirit that defines Amyl and The Sniffers’ sound.

The APRA Music Awards weren’t solely focused on contemporary artists; the evening was a celebration of the organization’s own centennial, marking 100 years since the founding of the Australasian Performing Right Association in 1926. APRA plays a crucial role in the Australian and New Zealand music industries, diligently collecting and distributing royalties to artists, ensuring they are fairly compensated for their work.

The evening was punctuated by powerful performances from a diverse range of Australian musical talent, including the legendary Paul Kelly, the iconic Christine Anu, the captivating Ngulmiya, and the soulful Rob Ruha. These performances underscored the breadth and depth of musical creativity within Australia and New Zealand. A poignant moment during the ceremony was dedicated to remembering Rob Hirst, the esteemed founder and drummer of Midnight Oil, who sadly passed away in January at the age of 70.

Hirst’s contribution to Australian music is immeasurable, and the tribute served as a heartfelt acknowledgement of his lasting legacy. Beyond Amyl and The Sniffers’ success, other artists also enjoyed significant accolades. Demonstrated consistent international appeal, winning Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for the third year running, a testament to their global reach and enduring popularity.

The songwriting team behind this success, including and his collaborators Ned Houston and Robby De Sa, were further honored with the awards for Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work, highlighting their prolific and versatile songwriting abilities. Further cementing their place in Australian music history, the iconic rock band INXS was presented with the prestigious Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

This award recognizes a lifetime of contribution to the industry and is a fitting tribute to INXS’s enduring influence. The award was accompanied by a special performance of an early INXS track by the talented Ecca Vandal, offering a fresh and dynamic interpretation of a classic song. The APRA Music Awards 2026 were therefore a multifaceted event, celebrating both established legends and emerging talents, acknowledging the past while looking towards the future of Australian music.

The awards underscored the importance of organizations like APRA in supporting artists and fostering a thriving musical ecosystem. The night was a powerful reminder of the cultural significance of music and its ability to connect people across generations and backgrounds. The awards also highlighted the continued strength and vibrancy of the Australian music industry on both a national and international stage, promising continued success and innovation in the years to come.

The event served as a powerful platform for celebrating the creative spirit and the dedication of all those involved in the creation and performance of music in Australia and New Zealand





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