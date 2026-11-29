Designer Rebecca Vallance celebrates 15 years of her eponymous label. She discusses her style journey, from vintage treasures to why pregnancy was her toughest style chapter.

Designer Rebecca Vallance is celebrating 15 years of her eponymous label. In a new interview, she charts her style journey, including where she sources vintage treasures, and why pregnancy was her toughest style chapter.

Vallance describes her style as polished and considered. The oldest pieces in her wardrobe belonged to her grandmother. She was an incredible seamstress, and Vallance has a green feather cape she made when she was 21. Her grandmother is now 96.

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Monochromatic Dressing And Hermes Birkin

It is where her love for fashion comes from. The most recent addition to her wardrobe is a Hermes Birkin bag. On a first date, or date night because she has been married for 16 years, she would wear jeans and a statement top in black or white. She calls herself a monochromatic dresser, and she pairs the look with Prada kitten heels.

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On a plane she wears jeans, a blazer, a black baseball cap and black Dior sneakers to board. Then she changes into Rebecca Vallance x Qantas pyjamas. For the red carpet, she likes something with a bit of colour and embellishment, such as the label's Hendrix gown, worn with Saint Laurent pumps. Her favourite fashion era is the 1970s, which she calls so feminine, when people dressed up.

Essential Wardrobe Items And Fragrance

She loves Bianca Jagger's style from that time. In terms of favourite designers, she mostly wears her own collection, but she does love Khaite. The three essential items in her wardrobe are a well-cut blazer, a beautifully cut pant and an iconic black dress. Her favourite fragrance is Byredo Mumbai Noise, which she has worn for years.

Vallance loves vintage costume jewellery. She has a large collection of Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel pieces. She likes to go on 1stDibs and find big statement pieces from back in the day. Her favourite outfit when she was a child was a rah-rah skirt and crop top.

In grade 2, when everyone did show-and-tell, she came to school in her rah-rah skirt and little top and that was her presentation. Her biggest fashion mistakes revolve around being pregnant. She found dressing hard during that time. She kept it simple, but she calls it an awkward time.

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Wish List Alaia Ballet Flats

On her wish list is a Hermes Kelly pochette and another pair of Alaia ballet flats. They are her most-worn style of shoe. She has so many pairs, in mesh, with the studs, everything. They are comfortable and they work all year round.

She does not follow trends; she is more about a classic and timeless aesthetic. Something she would never wear is drop-crotch pants. You will never find them in her collection. On a typical working day she is in a tailored pant and a cotton shirt with the sleeves rolled up, or jeans, which she likes straight leg or a little flare, and a blazer.

She sleeps in an Olivia von Halle silk pyjama set or a silk camisole. On Sundays, she is hanging out with the children in jeans and a beautiful knit.