Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh swam about 15 kilometres across the Strait of Hormuz while tankers were attacked nearby. He warned that oil leaking from dozens of damaged vessels since February could harm dolphins, turtles, coral reefs and mangrove forests for years.

British endurance swim mer Lewis Pugh has completed a roughly 15 kilometre swim across the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway where tankers have been attacked and blown up in recent weeks.

The 56 year old athlete, known for swimming in the North Pole and Antarctica, said the challenge took place over three days in sections, with about six and a half hours of total swimming time. Wearing only swimming trunks, goggles and a cap bearing the UN logo, Pugh started from the Musandam peninsula, on the southern tip of the strait. He ended by rounding the Cape of Hormuz.

Also read Endurance Swimmer Lewis Pugh Navigates Strait of Hormuz Conflict Zone

He is believed to be the first person to undertake a long distance swim there since the war started. Minutes after entering the water on Monday, Pugh heard two loud explosions that rocked the sea. He looked up and saw an oil tanker about four kilometres away had been hit. He told the Associated Press after returning to London that the explosion was so loud, with two booms, and then fighter jets coming in.

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Pugh Finishes Swim Amid Conflict

At that moment he realised they had to get out of there right now. Pugh managed to finish the feat after more stops and starts. He passed another vessel that sent fireballs into the sky after it was attacked. He said most people think of the Strait of Hormuz as a shipping lane, but it is also one of the most beautiful places he has ever been, and one of the treasure troves of the natural world.

With all these ships being sunk, the area is under severe threat, and it will take years, decades for it to recover. Iran has in recent weeks increased attacks on vessels that it claimed travelled along unauthorised routes in the strait, as the Islamic republic seeks to impose its control on the crucial waterway. Several tankers have also struck sea mines laid by Tehran, and in some cases exploded and burst into flames.

Among them was one last month that was carrying more than two million barrels of oil. Pugh warned that oil leaking from the dozens of tankers damaged since February could create lasting problems for the region's animals, as well as its coastlines, coral reefs and mangrove forests. He described seeing large numbers of dolphins following his boat as he sailed in, as well as turtles and ospreys.

Pollution Threatens Marine Life

He also marvelled at the hundreds of turtles he saw during a swim along the Omani coast before the war. When oil gets in there, when chemical pollution gets in there, Pugh said, it becomes very, very difficult to clean up that type of mess. He has had plenty of experience facing extreme temperatures and predators, including great white sharks. But swimming in a conflict zone presented entirely new dangers.

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On the second day, as he returned to the harbour, Pugh saw a gas carrier being struck. He said he will never ever forget going past that gas carrier, the smell of the chemicals and then the flames. They were literally like fireballs going up into the sky, and around the ship the water was on fire. To think of the impact which a casualty like this has on nature, it was very, very acute, he added.

Pugh was the first athlete to swim across the North Pole and complete a long distance swim in every one of the world's oceans. In 2023, he swam all 507 kilometres of the Hudson River to highlight the importance of clean rivers. His foundation says the challenges have helped secure official agreements to protect more than 3.5 million square kilometres of vulnerable ocean.

Sport Helps Open Dialogue

Sport opens doors, it creates dialogue, it enables people to start thinking about these important issues, Pugh said. His message is very simple: we have got to stop the war, we have got to open the strait, and we have got to clean up the pollution.