RBA rate hikes and Trump uncertainty cloud global economy, Bullock says

Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock defends past rate cuts and warns unpredictability from President Donald Trump is the worst scenario for central banks as five rate rises this year squeeze households.

Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock has delivered five interest rate increases this year while warning that unpredictability from US President Donald Trump is the worst possible environment for central banks.

The rate rises add about 500 dollars a month to repayments on a 600,000 dollar mortgage. Three members of the Reserve Bank interest rate setting committee voted against this week's hike. Speaking at a press conference that ran for an hour, Bullock was asked whether the bank had erred last year by cutting interest rates. The bank sliced the cash rate to 3.6 per cent in three separate moves taken in February, May and August.

Also read How today's RBA rate hike affects your hip pocket

Reserve Bank Analyzes Trump Tariff Impact

The May cut was the first time the RBA had met after President Donald Trump announced his liberation day tariffs. The bank's preliminary analysis suggested an ongoing trade war would drive the economy into a recession and lift the jobless rate by almost two full percentage points. The bank was so concerned about Trump's plans that it discussed whether to cut rates by half a percentage point.

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Bullock noted in her May 20 press conference last year that the trade situation was not only uncertain, it was actually unpredictable. Pressed this week on whether cutting rates last year was a mistake, Bullock conceded it might be true but said that would require a crystal ball. She said she would not call it a mistake.

With hindsight, she said, if the bank had seen that Trump tariffs would do nothing and that consumption would do better than thought, would it have lowered rates. Bullock also delivered a polite put-down of economists who claimed to know exactly what the bank should do. She said one thing the critics have in common is they are entirely certain about what needs to be done. She said she is not certain and admits that.

Committee Members Question Rate Hike

The general rule of thumb in the RBA is that it takes 12 months or so for a change in the cash rate to fully wash through the economy. That means Australia is nine months through the fallout from the February rate hike and just six weeks into the impact from the September rate rise.

Three committee members voted against this week's hike because they worry the cumulative impact of past rises has yet to work its way into Australia's economic nooks and crannies. Amplifying that worry across most of the RBA is what happens after the US midterms and the devastating rebuff meted out by American voters to Trump. One issue that has grown around the world is the increase in interest rates on government debt.

America, with 40 trillion US dollars in debt and a president who does not care about budget deficits, is central to this problem. A Democrat-controlled House and Senate may block Trump-inspired spending, reducing the deficit and taking pressure off the global bond market. That is predicated on newly elected leftist Democrats not coming up with their own spending plans. Trump has vowed to be Mr Veto if results did not go his way, which could offset such plans.

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Trump's next move in the Middle East could bring a swift resolution or utter catastrophe. A resolution could see oil and gas prices fall, but it would take years for the inflation pressures created by the war to fully work their way out of the economy. The flurry of subpoenas flowing from Capitol Hill to the White House is a political issue but also an economic one, as inquiries unleashed by Democrats could clog up the president's decision-making process.

Global Debt and Data Center Growth

Tech bros have been given the green light on a data centre building spree that is transforming not only America but the world. It is one of the factors behind this week's lift in Australian interest rates as tech giants compete for limited resources against other parts of the economy. The midterms confirmed that many communities are pushing back hard against unfettered and unplanned data centre construction.

A Democrat Congress, with support from some suburban Republicans and governors responding to their constituencies, could slow the AI rollout. A slowdown in data centre construction may have long-term implications for productivity, but it could also ease inflation pressures flowing from the sector. Chalmers has flagged budget cuts to fight inflation as interest rates hit 4.85 per cent.

Ultimately, the fallout on the global economy depends largely on how the occupant of the White House responds to the choices made by millions of Americans. And that guy does snark at a level that would make Michele Bullock blush. Trump's unpredictability remains the worst of worlds for a central bank.