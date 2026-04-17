An Unlikely Ally: Finding Moral Compass in the Pope's Words

The author, a non-religious individual, expresses unexpected agreement with Pope Francis's condemnation of cruelty and war, finding his pronouncements more aligned with basic morality than those of many world leaders. The piece explores the author's evolving perspective amidst global atrocities and the palpable presence of human evil.

It feels surreal to admit, but in a world increasingly defined by its cruelty, I find myself agreeing with the Pope. This alignment, which I once thought impossible, stems from a profound relief in witnessing the pontiff speak out against brutality. It appears many of today's world leaders conspicuously lack the moral fortitude to do the same.

My relationship with organized religion has always been distant. Despite growing up in a religiously inclined environment and enduring numerous attempts by peers to draw me into their prayer groups, I've never identified as religious or spiritual. In a moment of youthful desperation, I even attempted to pray for a change I knew was impossible, a plea to a God I didn't believe in to alter my identity. Thankfully, my prayers went unanswered. However, my skepticism towards organized faith has never extended to nuns and their counterparts, whom I’ve always held a certain fondness for. This affection is likely a blend of pop culture influences, particularly the Sister Act films, and a deeper appreciation for the portrayal of these women as often embodying the more compassionate and level-headed facet of patriarchal religious structures. These are women dedicated to a higher purpose, actively engaged in community care, a perception perhaps challenged only by characters like Sister Michael from Derry Girls.

Recently, this admiration has been amplified by my discovery of the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, primarily through their presence on TikTok. While the intricacies of their Catholic order are less important to me than the glimpses into their lives shared online, the content itself is compelling. The sisters themselves do not engage with social media directly; they are simply set up with microphones, and their natural eloquence shines through. They discuss a wide array of topics, offering insights into their daily existence. What is particularly striking, and at times shocking, is the sheer volume of evident evil that emanates from individuals who profess to fear God. In one viral moment, a sister expresses her enjoyment of playing ultimate Frisbee at their community, to which another warmly replies, 'Sister, and you are so good at that!' This simple exchange has resonated widely, not just because it’s unusual to see religious sisters engaged in modern communication platforms, but because of the profound sense of calm, sincerity, and unguarded kindness they exude. In an era saturated with harshness and superficiality, these qualities are incredibly captivating.

This sentiment toward the Pope's recent pronouncements began after he stated in his prayers, 'Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life.' Interpreting this through my own lens, I suspect this was a pointed commentary on figures like Trump and the ongoing conflicts. Trump's subsequent retort, labeling the Pope as 'soft on crime,' is a line I would have been proud to craft as a satirical jab before 2017. The irony is that the leader of the Catholic Church, an institution I largely distrust and with whom my beliefs diverge significantly, is now articulating the most reasonable, or at least the most recognizably human, statements. He is asserting that war and genocide are abhorrent and that human life possesses inherent value.

In recent months, I've observed a trend of lapsed Catholics and even non-Catholics expressing a rekindling of their faith or an appreciation for Pope Francis's words, often with a humorous undertone. This phenomenon, to me, speaks more to a shared sense of morality than to burgeoning spirituality. It is a genuine relief to see someone in a position of global influence articulating a clear understanding of right and wrong. The Pope's denunciation of cruelty is a welcome change, particularly when so many world leaders seem to lack the conviction to do so. While I have no intention of converting to Catholicism or embracing any form of organized religion, the daily realities of genocides, resource-driven wars, the pervasive influence of figures like Jeffrey Epstein and his network of powerful predators, the erosion of curiosity and resilience by generative AI, and the sheer horror of human capacity for harm, compel me to reconsider certain aspects of existence, including the concept of a soul.

Human evil has always been a constant, but currently, our species' propensity for atrocity feels particularly pronounced. It is expressed with a disturbing glee, a brazen pride, and a relentless expansion, drawing in more individuals with its destructive momentum. The most jarring aspect is the realization of how much of this palpable evil originates from those who claim to be devout. Witnessing individuals who outwardly profess piety commit the most reprehensible acts for power or wealth is enough to prompt serious contemplation of the soul, a subject I've previously dismissed. I believe these individuals are devoid of souls, fundamentally empty and hollow. The experience of seeing people escape accountability for their heinous actions, often quite literally getting away with murder, is so difficult to bear that it actually fosters a hope that the afterlife they profess to believe in is real. It would be a fitting cosmic justice for them to face eternal suffering for their deeds.





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pope Francis Morality Cruelty World Leaders Human Evil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President's Christ-like AI Imagery and Attacks on Pope Alienate Key Swing VotersRecent actions by the US president, including inflammatory remarks targeting the head of the Catholic Church and the dissemination of AI-generated images depicting him as a divine figure, are causing significant backlash among a crucial segment of swing voters. This, coupled with the Pope's strong condemnations of war, is creating a complex political landscape, particularly for the Catholic vote which historically plays a pivotal role in US elections. The president's attempts to frame his policies in a quasi-religious context and his administration's stance on international conflict directly clash with the Vatican's teachings on peace, leaving Catholic voters disillusioned and questioning their allegiances.

Read more »

Pope Leo shares message of unity amid spat with Trump: ‘We can live in peace’Leo doubles down on his message of peace as Trump and JD Vance continue to squabble with and insult the Vatican

Read more »

Antony Catalano notches a minor win over ally-turned-enemy Nick BoltonThe former Domain CEO has been handed a minor procedural win in his long-running battle with his former friend and corporate raider, Nick Bolton.

Read more »

Crocodile Dundee: Australia's Unlikely Cinematic PhenomenonDiscover the story behind Australia's biggest film hit, Crocodile Dundee. This feel-good comedy about a charming croc hunter's journey from the Northern Territory to New York became a global sensation, boosting Australia's international profile and leaving an indelible mark on its cultural history.

Read more »

Antony Catalano notches a minor win over ally-turned-enemy Nick BoltonThe former Domain CEO has been handed a minor procedural win in his long-running battle with his former friend and corporate raider, Nick Bolton.

Read more »

How Pakistan’s powerful military chief became an unlikely peacemaker in Iran warDonald Trump’s ‘favourite field marshall’ Asim Munir has been a key figure in securing the US-Iran ceasefire

Read more »