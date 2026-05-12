Analyzing Potential Coaching Candidates for the Carlton Football Club

An in-depth examination of the experienced coaches and emerging assistants who could potentially take the helm at Carlton as the club searches for a new leader.

The Carlton Football Club finds itself at a critical juncture as it seeks a new leader to steer the ship toward ultimate success in the Australian Football League.

The search for a head coach is never a simple task, especially for a club with the history and expectations of the Blues. Among the most discussed names is Ken Hinkley, the former mentor of Port Adelaide. Hinkley is widely regarded as one of the most experienced and capable candidates currently available on the market.

However, securing his services may prove to be an uphill battle for Carlton. According to veteran journalist Caroline Wilson, Hinkley is currently the frontrunner to become the inaugural head coach of the Tasmania Devils. His track record at Port Adelaide, which included seven finals campaigns and four preliminary final appearances, makes him an attractive option for any club, but the lure of starting a brand new franchise in Tasmania seems to be a strong competitor.

Another intriguing possibility is Adam Simpson, who previously led the West Coast Eagles to a premiership victory in 2018. Simpson is in a unique position because he currently serves as a consultant for coach development at Carlton. While he has consistently stated that he has no intention of stepping back into the head coaching role for the Blues, the fluid nature of sporting appointments means that nothing is ever certain.

If Simpson were to enter the running, it could create a complex dynamic within the club, particularly given his recent collaborative work with current mentorship structures. Meanwhile, Nathan Buckley represents a different kind of appeal. As a former Collingwood legend and a highly decorated player, Buckley has expressed a clear desire to return to the coaching ranks.

Although he has recently joined the coaching staff at Geelong under Chris Scott, he remains a name that frequently surfaces in discussions regarding coaching vacancies, including the position in Tasmania. Buckley's ten-year tenure at Collingwood and his deep understanding of the game make him a candidate that cannot be ignored. For fans and officials looking for a proven winner, John Longmire stands out as a premier choice.

His legacy at the Sydney Swans is one of sustained excellence, having led the team to a premiership in 2012 and making five Grand Final appearances overall. Longmire's ability to maintain a high standard over fourteen years is a rarity in the modern AFL era.

While some critics argue that Carlton might need a complete list overhaul rather than just a new coach, others believe a mentor of Longmire's caliber is exactly what is needed to push an established list over the finish line. Beyond the veteran names, the Blues are also considering burgeoning assistants who are ready to make the leap to senior coaching.

Individuals like Kelly, who has honed his skills under the guidance of Chris Scott at Geelong, represent the next generation of strategic thinkers. Similarly, assistants from Collingwood who have narrowly missed out on previous head coaching opportunities at Melbourne and West Coast are being viewed as viable options. These candidates bring fresh energy and modern tactical approaches that could revitalize the Carlton squad. The decision Carlton makes will define the trajectory of the club for the next several years.

Whether they opt for a seasoned premiership winner like Longmire or Simpson, a battle-hardened veteran like Hinkley or Buckley, or a rising star from the assistant ranks, the pressure will be immense. The club must balance the need for immediate results with the long-term sustainability of their roster. The competition for these coaches is fierce, as other clubs and the new Tasmanian venture create a crowded marketplace.

The Blues are not just looking for a tactician, but a leader capable of managing the immense pressure of one of the league's most scrutinized environments. As the search continues, the focus remains on finding a personality that aligns with the club's culture while possessing the technical expertise to dismantle the defenses of their rivals.

The coming weeks will likely reveal whether Carlton can land one of these high-profile targets or if they will look toward a more unconventional appointment to lead them back to glory





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Carlton Football Club AFL Coaching Ken Hinkley Adam Simpson John Longmire

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