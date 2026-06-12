Former defender Ancelotti sets out to end Brazil's World Cup drought, with the fabled Romário and Bebeto strike partnership inspiring the team. Despite criticism, Ancelotti still has the tools at his disposal to become the third manager to win the World Cup and Champions League.

Ancelotti sets out to end Brazil 's World Cup drought. The fabled Romário and Bebeto strike partnership inspired theThirty-two years on, Brazil supporters will be hoping history is about to repeat itself for Carlo Ancelotti 's side as they prepare for the most awkward ofThe World Cup 's most successful nation has made it past the quarter-final stage once since Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo sealed a fifth title in 2002.

Despite criticism of his decision to omit Chelsea's João Pedro and recall 34-year-old Neymar for the first time since 2023, the Italian still has the tools at his disposal to become the third manager to win the World Cup and Champions League, after Marcello Lippi and Vicente del Bosque. Brazil have won their group at every World Cup since 1978, when draws against Sweden and Austria meant they finished second after scoring two goals in three matches.

The only match to feature two teams ranked inside Fifa's top 10 certainly makes the first game at the New York New Jersey Stadium one of the standout picks of the group stage. Brazil are not used to having to compete for attention at World Cups. With the group winners on a potential collision course with England, they have an opportunity to show they mean business against Morocco





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Brazil World Cup Carlo Ancelotti Romário Bebeto João Pedro Neymar Alisson Marquinhos Gabriel Magalhães Carlos Alberto Branca Jorginho Cafu Roberto Carlos Douglas Santos Danilo Alex Sandro Endrick Igor Thiago Vinícius Júnior Raphinha Casemiro Bruno Guimarães Newcastle New York Knicks World Cup 2026 Group L Morocco

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