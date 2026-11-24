The UN climate conference COP31 has collapsed after failing to agree on fossil fuel transition language, with over 130 countries refusing to accept a compromised statement. Climate experts warn the world is on track to breach 1.5C by 2028 and could reach 3C by 2050.

The UN climate conference COP31 has collapsed after failing to reach consensus on fossil fuels, delivering a huge blow to global cooperation on climate change.

More than 130 countries refused to be complicit in a compromised statement that pretended fossil fuels did not exist. Their defiant stance exposes fossil fuel nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, and COP co-hosts Australia and Turkey, for what they are: ruthless bandits holding the world to ransom. The failure has drawn sharp criticism from across the world.

Also read COP31 talks in Antalya collapse as Bowen fails to secure Antalya Pact

James Lawrence of Coogee said the collapse is a huge blow but we cannot throw in the towel as One Nation, the Coalition, Russia, the US presidency and Saudi Arabia have done. He warned that excessive global heating will devastate fossil fuel-addicted entities. The lack of leadership from the US is particularly consequential, he added, calling for the COP to change tack from consensus to a simple majority to save the planet.

Calls from the opposition to sack Chris Bowen must be rejected outright. Tom Knowles of Parkville argued that the failure of COP may ironically be a reason to be hopeful. He said it might spur the type of decisive action that lip-service agreements have so far failed to inspire. He noted that the majority of the world's nations will double down on efforts to diminish their dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate electrification.

The cards are stacked against them, but the gaming of the system has been unmasked for all to see. It is only fair for the prime minister to defend Chris Bowen's leadership at the global conference, but his comradely words would have more credibility if matched by a decisive end to his government's indefensible approval of more and more coal and gas projects around the country, Knowles added.

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Another letter writer said it is easy to criticise Bowen for failing to achieve consensus, but as many world leaders pointed out, without targeting fossil fuels it would have been worse than meaningless. Bowen succeeded in getting petro states to finally and honestly declare their planet-wrecking hands.

A new world order is in the making, one letter argued, with a major schism separating the majority of nations winding back fossil fuel use from the shrinking minority desperately pushing their destructive agenda. It was inevitable, and it is not Bowen's fault, it is theirs. The Coalition is having a field day at Bowen's expense, but it will be mud on their face, for there is one factor that never lies: the plight of the natural world.

Critics Challenge Carbon Emissions Narrative

Back in reality land, critics say we all continue to use fossil fuels as they are embedded in our way of life and underpin economic security. One letter claimed CO2 remains an elixir of life, not the demon the left portrays it as, and said it is a pity we blew 150 million dollars on Flop31 as it is needed here for basic services such as health, education and roads. The collapse of COP31 comes amid worsening climate metrics.

Fossil fuel producers are choking off progress while the world reaps the whirlwind of inaction. In the UK, summer temperatures could hit the mid-40s within decades, making extreme drought and harvest failures the norm, and leaving people camping in the streets as houses become overheated death traps. Across Europe, heat could take many thousands of lives in a single day in parts of China, South Asia and the Gulf region.

The legally binding Paris climate agreement promised to keep the global average temperature rise to below 2C and to pursue efforts to stay this side of 1.5C. Progress is tracked on the basis of nationally determined contributions, or NDCs, each country's pledge to reduce emissions which in the round should mesh with the agreed temperature limits. But the world has moved on, and not in a good way.

With no binding targets or enforcing mechanisms, NDCs rapidly became decoupled from the temperature goals set in Paris. Today, even if all countries stick to their pledges, that would mean crossing key tipping points, including collapse of the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets and the likely shutdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, bringing bitter winters and baking summer droughts to the UK and northern Europe.

But that if is doing a lot of heavy lifting, and there is no guarantee NDCs will not be seriously diluted in the future. How quickly our world heats up is no longer only about emissions from our activities. The hotter the planet gets, the less carbon it can soak up. Carbon sinks such as soils and forests will instead become sources that top up our emissions.

Global Heating Rate Doubles In Past Two Decades

The rate of global heating has doubled in the past 20 years to a staggering level. We are expected to crash permanently through the 1.5C dangerous climate change guardrail in 2028, and unless there is a big fall in the heating rate, the 2C mark is likely to be reached sometime in the late 2030s. Just last year, a report by the German Meteorological and Physical societies warned that the world could be 3C hotter as soon as 2050.

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This would mean a return within less than a quarter of a century to a climate that last prevailed during the Pliocene period, about 3 million years ago. That would rewind the climate clock to a time when the world was up to 4C hotter than before the Industrial Revolution, and sea levels were between 15m and 25m higher.

Ultimately, this would result in the drowning of every coastal population centre, with low-lying or subsiding cities such as Miami, New Orleans, Shanghai, Alexandria and Jakarta topping the list. It would be reasonable to think these ever-worsening metrics would be matched by increasingly urgent action to slash emissions. But the opposite is true. Governments continue to approve new fossil fuel projects.

After the debacle in Turkey, it must be clear to everyone, including COP stakeholders, that the process is not working, deeply compromised as it is by the major fossil fuel producers. If COP cannot even agree about the desperately urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels, what hope is there that it will ever introduce binding measures to bring down the use of coal, oil and gas?

It is worth noting that in 2025, more than 38 billion out of a total of 41 billion tonnes of CO2 came from fossil fuels. It is hardly surprising that after more than three decades of COPs, emissions are still going up and there is no prospect of a rapid reduction any time soon.

UN Report Warns Of Unlikely Emission Targets

While acknowledging that the 1.5C limit is dead in the water, the UN environment programme's report published to coincide with COP31 announced that we still have a good chance of staying below 1.7C to 1.8C, but only if greenhouse gas emissions fall by 18 percent in the next three years, 45 percent by 2035 and a whisker under 70 percent by 2040. In the real world, these pie-in-the-sky targets are never going to be met.

They merely corroborate that the world is set to crash through 2C, probably in the next decade. Extreme weather driven by global heating, aided and abetted by the current hyper El Nino, is already here. From record-breaking heatwaves and wildfires in Australia, Indonesia, the UK and Europe, to floods in South America, Thailand and across Africa, along with the obliteration of communities, the consequences are undeniable. But what of the COPs?

We cannot afford to twiddle our thumbs for another 12 months until COP32 and expect a different outcome. At least not unless there is a root and branch overhaul. A good start would be banning fossil fuel lobbyists and abandoning the requirement for consensus, in order to break the stranglehold of Saudi Arabia and other big fossil fuel producers. But make no mistake, even if a climate COP revamp beefs up its clout, we are living on borrowed time.

We are already on the brink of returning to the Pliocene, and worse beckons if we fail to act on fossil fuels right now, much worse. Bill McGuire is professor emeritus of geophysical and climate hazards at UCL. His latest book is The Fate of the World: a History and Future of the Climate Crisis.