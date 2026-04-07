Andrew Forrest's Private Jet Use Sparks Scrutiny Amidst Emission Concerns and Other News

This news article discusses Andrew Forrest's use of Fortescue's private jet and the ensuing pressure regarding emissions and running costs. It also touches on Alan Jones's appearance and court case, and Damon's horse racing interest.

Fortescue Metals Group chairman, Andrew Forrest , is facing scrutiny over the use of the company’s private jet , the Bombardier 7500, particularly concerning its emissions and operational expenses. The pressure, spearheaded by the Australian Shareholders Association, seems to have had little impact on Forrest's usage of the aircraft, highlighted by his recent trip to Libreville, Gabon, aboard the jet.

This journey, linked to Fortescue's strategic plan to commence shipping African iron ore by the end of the decade, has sparked further interest due to an aircraft registration update that initially suggested the acquisition of a new jet, the Bombardier Global 8000. It's revealed, however, that the update merely reflected a new engine installation for the existing 7500. Fortescue has chosen not to comment on the matter. \Forrest's African travels are precisely the type of mission for which the aircraft was purchased. A review of flight options indicates that a commercial flight would be a lengthy endeavor, possibly exceeding 60 hours round trip and involving multiple carriers. In contrast, the private jet offers a luxury experience, allowing for efficient travel to remote locations. This situation highlights the disparity between Forrest's public image as a climate advocate and the environmental impact of his travel choices. Based on estimates, a single leg of the Africa trip would have generated over 30 tonnes of CO₂, given that private jets consume approximately two tonnes of carbon dioxide per flight hour. This underscores the need for transparency regarding the environmental implications of corporate leaders’ travel practices, especially when they champion climate action. The use of private jets, despite their convenience, often stands in stark contrast to efforts to reduce carbon footprints. \Beyond the corporate jet controversy, the news also touches upon a number of additional stories. Alan Jones, the former 2GB and Sky News broadcaster, was spotted shopping at Harris Farm, Leichhardt. This appearance comes amidst the 27 charges he faces concerning allegations of indecent assault and sexual touching. The former shock jock was accompanied by another man and was using a walking stick. Jones didn't provide a response for comment prior to publication. His court case, stemming from his arrest in 2024, is scheduled to start in August and is expected to last up to four months. Lastly, there's also news about a horse named Are You Kidding, part-owned by actor Damon, who struggled in a recent race. Despite the horse's poor performance, the focus shifted to the owners. While Damon wasn’t at the race, he had been seen at a prior event, Rosehill on Golden Slipper Day. Another horse named Dale, co-owned by Damon, has notched three wins from twelve starts and is nominated for the Tamworth Cup Prelude





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