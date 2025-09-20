Andrew Forrest Slams Trump's Energy Policies at UN Summit, Criticizes US Stance on Climate

Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest criticized former US President Donald Trump's energy policies, particularly the US stance on climate change and sustainable energy initiatives, during the UN summit in New York.

Australian mining magnate Andrew Twiggy Forrest launched a scathing critique of former US President Donald Trump 's energy policies, labeling them gobsmackingly illogical and accusing Trump of prioritizing the interests of oil and gas donors. Forrest arrived in New York City for the United Nations summit, expressing his dismay at the US stance on sustainable energy initiatives. The Fortescue executive chairman, alongside other business leaders, attended the summit.

Forrest's statements underscored a growing divide between those championing renewable energy and those who support continued reliance on fossil fuels. This critique also reflects a broader global discussion surrounding climate change, energy transition, and the political and economic influences shaping these crucial areas.\Forrest's criticism focused on the US government's opposition to international efforts to reduce carbon emissions from the shipping industry. He specifically condemned the US position on a proposed framework aimed at achieving net-zero emissions in maritime transport. This framework, initially voted on in April, faced strong opposition from the US, which argued that it would unfairly benefit China and harm American consumers. Forrest's comments challenged this perspective, advocating for a shift towards sustainable energy sources regardless of geopolitical considerations. He emphasized Australia's abundance of sun and wind resources, questioning the rationale behind the US's reluctance to embrace renewable energy. The timing of Forrest's remarks, coinciding with Climate Week events and the UN General Assembly, highlighted the urgency of the issue and the need for global cooperation to address climate change. Forrest's advocacy for renewable energy is also reflected in Fortescue’s Green Pioneer ship, which will act as a billboard during Climate Week to advertise the benefits of 'real zero' emissions. \The criticism was intensified by a statement from US officials who viewed the proposed shipping policy as anti-American, warning of increased costs for consumers. Forrest countered that argument, stating that the US should focus on securing the lowest-cost, highest-volume energy for its economy, irrespective of its source. He criticized what he perceived as an attempt to politicize energy policy by framing renewable energy as a move that favors China. Forrest’s response also challenged what he viewed as the influence of the oil and gas sector on the US administration. He criticized the administration’s reliance on traditional energy sources and suggested that it was motivated by financial contributions from the oil and gas industry. The ongoing debate includes proposed remedies by the United States, including tariffs and visa restrictions. This approach to resolving climate-change-related concerns creates tensions between the US and its allies, in addition to the global community's long-term environmental goals. This issue is expected to be a key point of discussion at the UN summit and Climate Week events. Forrest will be joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen and former South Australian premier Mike Rann





