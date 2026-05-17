Andrew Johns Praises Manly Forward Haumole Olakau’atu for State of Origin Performance

Andrew Johns delivered a round of applause to Manly forward Haumole Olakau’atu as he made his way to the team bus. Johns joked about Cameron Munster saying Olakau’atu was a 'cat' and joked about knocking his teeth out. But in the serious business of State of Origin, Johns’ reception for Olakau’atu was a nod to his anticipated role as a force of destruction for the Blues at Accor Stadium next Wednesday. Olakau’atu made a standout individual performance across Magic Round in Manly’s stampede against the Tigers, offering a glimpse of what he could provide for NSW coach Laurie Daley if his interstate recall is confirmed on Monday.

In the bowels of Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, Andrew Johns delivered Haumole Olakau’atu a round of applause as the Manly forward made his way to the team bus.

Johns joked, 'Cameron Munster said you’re a cat, Knock those teeth out.

' But in the serious business of State of Origin, Johns’ reception for Olakau’atu was a nod to his anticipated role as a force of destruction for the Blues at Accor Stadium next Wednesday. Olakau’atu made a standout individual performance across Magic Round in Manly’s stampede against the Tigers, offering a glimpse of what he could provide for NSW coach Laurie Daley if his interstate recall is confirmed on Monday.

Olakau’atu made two appearances for NSW from the bench in 2024 but promises to make a greater impact this year. He was almost impossible for the Tigers to handle, continuing a pattern of form that catapulted him back into the State of Origin conversation. Olakau’atu said he did not set out to intimidate opponents, but based on his devastating output in Brisbane, he could have just that effect for Daley’s team.

Former Blues five-eighth Jarome Luai was among those bumped off effortlessly, while Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth was sent flying by one of his fends. Olakau’atu grew up supporting Queensland, following the example of his father, and gained attention for a social media post in 2022 in which he said he had been a Maroons fan ‘since day dot’. But he has since made clear his allegiance to NSW and was elevated by Michael Maguire two years ago.

If he does get recalled, Olakau’atu said it would mean a lot.

'Obviously, it would mean a lot. If I do I’ll grab it with both hands,' he said





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Of Origin Andrew Johns Haumole Olakau’Atu Manly Tigers NSW Blues Accor Stadium Magic Round Jarome Luai Alex Seyfarth Form Devastating Output Prep Recall Allied To NSW Michael Maguire State Of Origin Performance Andrew Johns Reception Haumole Olakau’Atu Performance State Of Origin Conversation Pattern Of Form Form That Catapulted Him Back Into The State O Devastating Output In Brisbane Devastating Output In Brisbane Continuing A Pattern Of Form That Catapulted Him B Devastating Output In Brisbane Continuing A Pattern Of Form That Catapulted Him B Devastating Output In Brisbane Continuing A Pattern Of Form That Catapulted Him B Devastating Output In Brisbane Continuing A Pattern Of Form That Catapulted Him B

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