Andrew Kellaway Set for Waratahs Farewell Amid Career Uncertainty as Australian Sevens Teams Clinch Double Gold

Andrew Kellaway prepares for his last game with the Waratahs while mulling over retirement versus a Barbarians stint, alongside major injuries to Jake Gordon and a landmark victory for Australia's sevens squads in Spain.

Tonight's match marks Andrew Kellaway 's final appearance for the Waratahs . While the Wallabies back remains undecided about his future in professional rugby-contemplating possibly retiring before the 2027 World Cup-he has agreed to join the Barbarian Football Club, the famous invitational squad, for upcoming fixtures against South Africa and Wales in June.

Kellaway's journey with the Waratahs spans 49 appearances, and he earned three caps for the Wallabies during the November spring tour, featuring against England, Italy, and Ireland. This season, he secured eight starts for the Waratahs, reclaiming his spot in the side after a period of uncertainty. In March, Kellaway revealed that his return to Sydney was driven purely by family considerations, with rugby taking a backseat in his decision-making process.

"Returning to Sydney was all about ensuring my young family could be close to both my extended family and my wife's," he stated. "Rugby was secondary to that priority. I was fortunate that the Waratahs, a club I deeply love and where I'm from, presented an opportunity.

" Kellaway had also evaluated the possibility of participating in the R360 competition prior to its postponement to 2028. He may still explore continuing his career in Australia or overseas. Beyond rugby, Kellaway has equipped himself for a post-playing career, holding two degrees in accountancy and economics. His rugby story began as a standout Australian schoolboy, making his Waratahs debut at just 20 years old in 2016.

His professional path has taken him across the globe: to Northampton Saints in England, the Green Rockets Tokatsu in Japan, and the Melbourne Rebels, before his homecoming to Sydney for the 2025 season. In other team news, Kellaway's New South Wales teammate Jake Gordon faces a lengthy rehabilitation after rupturing his Achilles tendon during a match against the Force in Perth.

The incumbent Wallabies halfback, who started all four Tests during the November tour, underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for at least nine months. This injury is a significant setback for both the Waratahs and the Australian national team as they plan for upcoming international fixtures. On the international sevens front, Australia's men's and women's teams celebrated a historic double success at the recent tournament in Spain.

This marks the first time both programs have claimed gold at the same event since the Sydney Sevens in 2018. The men's team ended a drought since their 2022 title by defeating South Africa in a tense final. The women's team advanced past New Zealand in the semi-finals before prevailing over the United States in the championship match.

The men's final turned dramatic in the final 90 seconds when James Turner received a red card for a high tackle with Australia leading 26-14. Despite the disadvantage, the team held firm to secure the victory. Men's captain Henry Hutchinson described the contest against South Africa as one of the toughest he's ever played.

"South Africa reaches finals consistently for a reason," Hutchinson said. "But we entered with confidence, knowing that if we adhered to our strengths, we'd be a tough side to beat. The group is in a great place. We understand we're not yet the most consistent team globally, but we're closing the gap. The growth from last season to this has been substantial.





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