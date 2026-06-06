Andrew Moloney Claims IBF Super Flyweight Title in Inspiring Comeback Victory Over Willibaldo Garcia

Australian boxer Andrew Moloney staged a triumphant return to world championship boxing, dethroning Willibaldo Garcia via majority decision to become the new IBF super flyweight champion after a two-year hiatus following a controversial defeat.

Andrew Moloney has achieved a remarkable comeback in professional boxing, capturing the IBF super flyweight world title with a majority decision victory over Mexico's Willibaldo Garcia in Japan .

The fight, held at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, spanned 12 gritty rounds and ended with scorecards reading 115-113, 114-114, and 115-113 in Moloney's favor. This triumph marks a defining moment in the Australian boxer's career, coming just over two years after he stepped away from the sport following a controversial loss to Pedro Guevara in Perth.

Moloney expressed immense joy and relief, stating that after 20 years of dedication, he could not leave the ring without a world title. Garcia's aggressive pressure early in the bout forced Moloney to fight defensively, but the Australian adapted with patience and technical precision to seize control. The victory also sets the stage for potential unification bouts, as unified WBA, WBO, and WBC champion Jesse Rodriguez now has the opportunity to pursue further title consolidation.

Meanwhile, the boxing world is also looking ahead to the Misfits Boxing event featuring Tommy Fury versus Eddie Hall on June 14, but the spotlight remains on Moloney's inspirational return to the pinnacle of his sport





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Boxing Andrew Moloney Willibaldo Garcia IBF Super Flyweight Comeback Title Fight Japan Jesse Rodriguez Unification Bout

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