Andrew Moloney Claims IBF Super Flyweight Title in Dramatic Japanese Victory After Rejecting $350,000 Step-Aside Deal

Australian boxer Andrew Moloney achieved a fairytale comeback by winning the IBF super flyweight world title in Japan via majority decision against Willibaldo Garcia, after turning down a $350,000 offer to step aside. The 35-year-old's journey included sacrifices, a two-year retirement, and perseverance through adversity, including a cut from an accidental head clash.

Andrew Moloney , the 35-year-old Australia n boxer, completed a fairytale comeback by winning the IBF super flyweight world title in Japan after knocking back $350,000 to step aside and instead fight Mexican champion Willibaldo Garcia .

Moloney, who had sensationally quit the sport two years ago following a controversial loss in Perth, secured a majority decision (115-113, 114-114, 115-113) after a 12-round battle. The former Commonwealth Games champion, who first fought as an amateur in 2008 and turned professional in 2014, had sacrificed immensely for the title shot, including sleeping at his trainer's gym for a month and spending over a month in Mexico for a fight that never materialized.

Despite an accidental head clash causing a cut over his left eye in the second round, Moloney remained patient and focused, targeting Garcia's body and avoiding the champion's swings. He described his preparation as perfect and, after joining cruiserweight Jai Opetaia as Australia's only current male world boxing champions, declared himself the happiest man in the world, having given everything to the sport for two decades





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Andrew Moloney IBF Super Flyweight Willibaldo Garcia Boxing World Title Australia Comeback Majority Decision Sacrifice Retirement

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