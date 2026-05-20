Andrew Tate's Legal Battle Over Anonymous Social Media Critics Falls Flat, Promoter Defends Freedom Of Speech

Andrew Tate, a controversial figure known for his sexist and misogynistic views, and his brother Tristan are facing difficulties in their legal battle against a group of anonymous social media users who allegedly defamed them. Social media platform X has filed a bid to dismiss their application, arguing that they have not demonstrated a viable cause of action as required by the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech in the US. This setback comes as Tate has previously faced backlash and criticism for his controversial views and has been the subject of several lawsuits. Meanwhile, Tate's promoter, Nathan Pope, has defended the right to freedom of speech in relation to the court case. Pope claims that Tate's attempt to unmask the anonymous critics reveals a chilling effect on free speech.

Andrew Tate , left, and his brother Tristan, want X to reveal the identity of several anonymous defendants they allege have defamed them. Social media platform X has lodged a bid with a Florida court to dismiss an application lodged by misogynist influences Andrew and Tristan Tate who want them to unmask anonymous social media critics.

The Tate brothers allege a group of anonymous defendants and named defendants, including an Australian YouTuber, have defamed them online. A hearing date for the court to consider the motion is expected to be set within the next two months. Misogynist influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have struck a hurdle in their bid to unmask a group of anonymous social media users they allege have defamed them.

The internet personalities — who have millions of followers online — had lodged court action seeking to compel social media platform X to unmask the identities of several anonymous users behind posts they contend have defamed them. The case is linked to a separate action which now names six defendants, including Australian YouTuber Nathan Pope — who was initially one of the unnamed users.

X has now filed a response, urging the Florida court to throw out the Tate brothers' bid to unmask the anonymous defendants. The First Amendment in the US Constitution guarantees fundamental freedoms, including free speech, and subsequently speech or expression is only restricted in the US in exceptional circumstances. X's response said the Tates's legal action 'also raises several other serious problems' which 'require' the action 'to be dismissed'.

These issues include that the court lacks jurisdiction over X, which is based in the US state of Texas, and not Florida, where the case was filed. The document stated that X is 'merely a platform provider, not a wrongdoer' and that it 'cannot be held liable as a matter of law for the alleged defamatory statements'.

The Tate brothers' defamation claims involved criminal charges against them which they described as false claiming the group of social media users have conspired to defame them. So far, Mr Pope said the defamation lawsuit was 'an attempt by Andrew and Tristan Tate to silence and intimidate their critics'. He said he was 'particularly concerned' with the Tate brothers' attempt to unmask the anonymous critics.

Defending these claims has also come at a significant financial cost, to the point where they had to crowd fund their legal defence. A lawyer for several of the named and anonymous defendants had previously filed a similar motion, claiming similarities between the motions meant it was likely the court would list hearing dates to consider both motions at the same time.





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