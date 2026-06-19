Andy Burnham Clears Path to Challenge Keir Starmer After By-Election Victory

Andy Burnham's victory in the Makerfield by-election gives him a parliamentary seat and positions him to potentially challenge Keir Starmer for Labour leadership, as polls show Burnham is the party's most popular politician. The win, widely seen as a rebuke to Starmer, comes amid internal party pressure and rising support for Reform UK.

Andy Burnham 's political journey has brought him from the halls of Parliament to the mayor's office in Greater Manchester and now back to the national stage, where he faces what may be his greatest political test.

Recent polling indicates that Burnham is the most popular politician within the UK Labour Party, placing him within striking distance of toppling Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His victory in the Makerfield by-election has cleared a path for him to challenge Starmer for the leadership of the Labour Party, in what analysts are describing as the most consequential local election in more than six decades.

Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor often dubbed the "King of the North", won the by-election with 24,927 votes, well ahead of the candidate for Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party, who secured 15,696 votes. With this parliamentary seat, Burnham can now trigger or at least participate in a contest to replace Starmer. In his victory speech, Burnham issued a stark warning to his own party: "I do say to my own party, this is a final chance to change.

There will be no second chance.

" This bold statement underscores the urgency he attaches to a leadership change. At 56, Burnham's popularity among party members is such that most observers believe he would win a months-long leadership contest. Some within Labour hope that Starmer might step aside voluntarily to avoid a damaging and protracted battle, but the Prime Minister has so far refused, citing his landslide election victory less than two years ago as a five-year mandate to govern.

Burnham is a career politician whose rise has been marked by both triumph and setback. He was first elected as the member for Leigh in Greater Manchester in 2001. By 2009, he had become Secretary of State for Health in Gordon Brown's cabinet, a post he held until the Labour government's defeat in the 2010 general election, after which he served as shadow health secretary.

When Brown resigned as Labour leader, Burnham launched his first leadership challenge, running on a philosophy of "aspirational socialism" but ultimately losing to Ed Miliband. He later served as shadow education secretary under Miliband. A second leadership bid ahead of the 2015 election saw Burnham finish second to Jeremy Corbyn. Disillusioned with national politics, he accepted an invitation to run for mayor of Greater Manchester in 2016, winning with 63% of the vote and securing three consecutive terms.

Burnham's profile soared during the COVID-19 pandemic when he clashed repeatedly with Boris Johnson's Conservative government over funding and support for lockdowns, earning him widespread public admiration and cementing his "King of the North" moniker. Ideologically, Burnham identifies as a socialist and has described his approach as "Manchesterism" - a blend of business-friendly policies and redistributive, collectivist principles he calls "the end of neo-liberalism.

" He positions himself on the soft left of the Labour Party, emphasizing internationalism and social justice. He is a supporter of LGBTQI+ rights and voted for same-sex marriage in 2013, though his stance on transgender issues has shifted following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

On immigration, his views have evolved: as shadow home secretary in 2016 he opposed migration caps and invasive landlord checks, but in May he expressed support for Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's plan to limit both legal and illegal immigration. The current turmoil within Labour is profound.

Dozens of MPs have publicly called on Starmer to resign, and several ministers have stepped down, as national surveys suggest that the right-wing Reform UK party - led by Nigel Farage - could win the next general election, anticipated in 2029. Reform's recent by-election victory in a seat previously held by Labour for nearly 50 years has intensified fears within the party.

Burnham's win in Makerfield, a traditional Labour stronghold, demonstrates his ability to attract voters across the political spectrum and his capacity to rebuild the so-called "Red Wall.

" His national appeal, combined with his record of executive experience as mayor, positions him as a formidable contender should a leadership contest materialize. Whether Starmer will ultimately yield to the pressure remains uncertain, but Burnham's decisive by-election victory has irrevocably altered the dynamics within the Labour Party and thrust him back into the centre of British politics. Andy Burnham's career trajectory shows a politician who has consistently reinvented himself while maintaining a core set of principles.

From a junior minister to a cabinet heavyweight, from a failed leadership candidate to a directly elected mayor with a powerful personal mandate, he has cultivated an image as a decisive leader who can deliver tangible results. His focus on devolution and regional empowerment, epitomized by the "Manchesterism" brand, contrasts with the more centralized approach of the Starmer leadership.

As the Labour Party grapples with its future direction and the urgent threat posed by Reform, Burnham's blend of democratic socialist economics and pragmatic governance offers a distinct alternative. His resurgence signals a potential realignment within Labour, one where the party might look to a figure with both national governmental experience and a proven track record of local electoral success to navigate the turbulent political landscape ahead.





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