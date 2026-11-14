Prime Minister Andy Burnham outlines plans for a new trade deal with the EU aimed at reducing food prices and increasing GDP by 0.4 percent to improve living costs for British citizens.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has declared that the United Kingdom has lost significantly more than it gained over the past decade following Brexit, citing the Conservative Party for damaging diplomatic relations with Brussels. Burnham emphasized that his administration is pursuing a new bilateral agreement with the European Union designed to lower food prices and inject additional capital into the pockets of British exporters. The Prime Minister's comments arrive as he prepares for a critical summit in Brussels next month, where he intends to finalize deals on food, farming, and emissions trading that could raise national GDP by 0.4 percent, equivalent to approximately 17 billion pounds.

Burnham Criticizes Conservative Brexit Strategy

Burnham accused the previous Conservative government of burning all bridges with the EU after the 2016 referendum, arguing that they implemented a harsher Brexit than voters anticipated. He stated that this rigid approach has hindered economic opportunities for Welsh businesses, farmers, and exporters of Welsh shellfish and lamb. The Prime Minister emphasized that he will lead on this issue by negotiating the best possible deal for Wales, ensuring that domestic industries benefit from renewed ties. He insisted that voters remain the ultimate authority on any changes, respecting the referendum result while working within Labour's manifesto red lines.

Also read Burnham Hopes for Win-Win UK-EU Deal Ahead of Summit

New Deal Targets Food Prices and GDP Growth

The core mechanism of Burnham's proposed deal focuses on securing access to European schemes in exchange for regulatory alignment, particularly in the food and farming sectors. He plans to meet European leaders at a summit next week to formalize agreements on food and drink trade, carbon emissions, and a youth mobility scheme. These specific sectors are targeted because they represent significant cost drivers for consumers and revenue opportunities for exporters. By aligning standards and reducing trade barriers, the administration aims to dissolve 60 million pounds a year in costs associated with plant trade, as noted by Angela Eagle. This structured approach is designed to directly impact the cost of living for ordinary citizens by stabilizing food prices.

Advertisement

European Stance on Single Market Access

While Burnham signals openness to deeper integration, senior figures in Brussels maintain that the UK cannot cherry-pick freedoms within the Single Market. Michel Barnier, the EU's former Brexit negotiator, reiterated that the four freedoms are strict conditions for membership, warning against à la carte participation. Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa are scheduled to meet Burnham on 20 November in Brussels to discuss these terms. The European Commission expects the UK to contribute financially to the schemes it wishes to join, such as the Made in Europe industrial program. This financial contribution is a key sticking point, with discussions ongoing about whether Britain will pay towards infrastructure schemes in poorer parts of the EU in return for electricity market access.

Financial Commitments and Next Steps

The UK government has indicated a willingness to spend up to 450 million pounds a year on EU students if it gains access to the Made in Europe scheme. This financial commitment highlights the administration's strategy to leverage investment for market access. Additionally, the youth mobility scheme may be delayed to ensure the success of the broader UK-EU summit negotiations. The government is also addressing trade imbalances by halving tariff-free steel imports to counter a glut of cheap Chinese metal. These measures collectively form a comprehensive strategy to reshape the UK's post-Brexit economic landscape. The upcoming summit in Brussels will be a decisive moment in defining the long-term relationship between the UK and its continental neighbors, with immediate implications for trade, education, and mobility.