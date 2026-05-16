Andy Burnham Vows to Renationalise Energy and Water as Key Policy for Labour Leadership

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has suggested a programme of renationalisation as a key policy for a Labour leadership, focusing on enegery and water.

‘We need a different path’: Andy Burnham vows to put energy and water under public control Greater Manchester mayor says programme of renationalisation would be key policy if he succeeds Keir Starmer as PM Andy Burnham has suggested that a programme of mass renationalisation would be at the centre of his policy platform if he succeedsmayor is seeking a return to Westminster via a byelection in Makerfield.

He has been widely expected to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership if elected and is seen as the favoured candidate of the party’s soft left. Labour has yet to officially select its candidate, but Downing Street has indicated it would not block Burnham’s attempt to stand as it did in the Gorton and Denton byelection in east Manchester earlier this year.

The party has been in turmoil since its poor performance in last week’s local elections, with several government ministers, including the health secretar





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andy Burnham Renationalisation Energy Water Labour Leadership Keir Starmer Greater Manchester

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Leadership Challenge: Potential Contenders and OutcomeBritish Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing potential challenges to his hold on power, with nearly 100 MPs urging him to resign after the Labour Party suffered major losses in local elections across England and legislative votes in Scotland and Wales. The mutiny comes after the resignation of four ministers and the potential leadership challenge from former UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting and other Labour figures. The leadership challenge would require one-fifth of Labour MPs to back a single candidate, and once they gather the necessary support, their names can be put on the ballot to run against Starmer in a contest voted on by Labour Party members. The potential contenders include former UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. The outcome of the leadership challenge would depend on Starmer's decision to step down as PM, allowing him to secure a safe Labour constituency and then win a by-election.

Read more »

Labour Leadership Crisis: Keir Starmer's Tenure in Jeopardy, Potential Challengers EmergeThe text discusses the potential leadership crisis within the Labour Party, with many Labour MPs believing that a change at the top is now inevitable. Potential challengers from the right of the party include Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner, and Andy Burnham. The text also highlights the challenges facing the UK and the Labour Party, such as economic, political, and cultural divisions, and the need for genuine cut-through with the wider British public.

Read more »

Andy Burnham has path to challenge PM but must win byelection firstGreater Manchester mayor would need to win Makerfield seat before launching campaign for Labour leadership

Read more »

Labour’s NEC approves Burnham’s byelection pathway back to parliamentIf he stands in Makerfield there will also need to be a mayoral contest to replace him in Greater Manchester

Read more »