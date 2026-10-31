Angkor Takeaway Wins Darwin Laksa Festival Golden Bowl

Angkor Takeaway claims Darwin Laksa Festival Golden Bowl. Judges praise seasoning and body of Cambodian cafe's laksa at annual Northern Territory event.

The Darwin Laksa Festival concluded with a historic victory as Angkor Takeaway, a Cambodian cafe located in a light industrial area, was unanimously crowned the winner of the prestigious Golden Bowl award. The announcement took place on Saturday at the Darwin Waterfront, marking the culmination of Australia's northern capital's most significant culinary celebration. This win represents the first triple-crown achievement in the festival's history, elevating the small business to the top of the local food scene.

Historic Triple Crown For Cambodian Cafe

Darwinians take their laksa with serious dedication, viewing it as a breakfast, lunch, and dinner staple while frequenting legendary markets like Mindil Beach, Parap, and Rapid Creek. They even bring their own round, red, Australian-made Décor containers for takeaway. The festival itself has grown substantially since its inception in 2019, which featured thirty-three venues. This year, the lineup expanded to include fifty different types of laksa alongside one hundred seventy-five laksa-inspired creations. These variations ranged from prawn toast and laksa toasties to specialized cocktails and cold foam coffees, demonstrating the dish's versatility. Vendors competed for the Golden Bowl, a prize determined by a panel of judges who conducted anonymous secret visits to assess the quality of the offerings.

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Guest Judges And The Live Blind Tasting

After a tradition of having the top three restaurants cook on stage to determine the 2025 winner, this year introduced high-profile guest judges Luke Nguyen and Junda Khoo. Nguyen, an Australasian cook of Vietnamese heritage, and Khoo, of Malaysian heritage, were appointed to provide an outsider's perspective on the local competition. Despite the star power of these guest judges, the focus of the five hundred-person crowd remained firmly on the local finalists. The live blind tasting involved a twenty-minute cook-off where participants assembled bowls using preprepared stock, toppings, and locally made Kongs wheat noodles. Finalists did not have time to fry laksa paste or make broth from scratch, relying instead on their preparation skills and ingredient quality. The event avoided the chaos of typical TV cooking shows, with comedian and laksa enthusiast Amy Hetherington providing a civilised commentary that she described as the least Darwin cook-off ever due to the lack of last-minute rush.

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Finalists And Their Culinary Backgrounds

The three finalists brought distinct backgrounds to the stage. Mou and her kitchen offsider Kelvin Soo were viewed as strong favorites based on previous performance. Cheata Ouch, owner of Angkor Takeaway, had also placed in the top three in 2025 and arrived better prepared for the finale. Ouch, who was born in Siem Reap, ran a stall at the festival while cooking right up to the six pm start. She was joined by her partner Ollie Howe during the preparation. The third finalist was Tully Leitch from Pho Rapid Creek, a first-time restaurateur who left healthcare and nursing careers to open the cafe with his partner Linh Do. Leitch presented an untraditional laksa based on a recipe from his father, Kelvin, who grows the lemongrass, basil, makrut, sawtooth coriander, and other ingredients for the laksa paste. Leitch attended the event wearing a purple shirt from King King Creative, a fellow Rapid Creek small business, reflecting the strong community support among local vendors.

Unanimous Decision And Emotional Victory

The judging process was intense, with the hot and muggy Darwin weather adding to the pressure. Judge Junda Khoo admitted to sweating profusely while tasting the spicy, coconut-enriched curry soup noodles. He requested tissues on stage as he evaluated the bowls, noting the significant heat from the chili and the demanding nature of the task. As the judges shared their observations, the finalists watched with visible anxiety before transitioning to happiness and then doubt. Kopi Stop successfully retained the People's Choice and Laksa Inspired-by awards, continuing their recent dominance in those categories. However, the main Golden Bowl decision required careful deliberation. Luke Nguyen announced that all judges' scoresheets placed the same bowl at number one due to its superior seasoning and body, which distinguished it from most other entries. Before Nguyen could fully pronounce the name Angkor Takeaway, Cheata Ouch screamed in shock. She leaped with hands clasped over her mouth, performing a human pogo stick impression of disbelief. Nguyen praised the team, stating that they tasted all the time, dedication, and passion put into the food, confirming why this small Cambodian cafe had finally claimed the top honor in the Northern Territory.