Angus Taylor confirms Coalition immigration policies, Julian Hill calls them a 'dog whistle to One Nation'

The opposition leader reported on the Coalition's immigration policies, highlighting the removal of welfare payments and the NDIS for permanent residents. Assistant Minister Julian Hill was critical of the policy, labeling it as a 'dog whistle to One Nation.' SBS correspondent Rayane Tamer commented on the lack of support for the excessive migration theory regarding housing invasions. After the discussion, she tweeted relevant content, promoting her media outlet. The text highlights current affairs in Australia, including political discussions and immigration-related topics.

Opposition leader Angus Taylor confirmed the Coalition 's immigration policies by outlining last night they would remove welfare payments and access to the NDIS for permanent residents .

The move, according to Mr Taylor, would save billions of dollars. Julian Hill, Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, denounced the policy as a 'dog whistle to One Nation'. SBS Political Correspondent Rayane Tamer spoke to Julian Hill who rejected the Coalition's proposal of excessive migration being the cause of housing barriers. The correspondent then tweeted, 'Sign up now for daily news from Australia and around the world.

You can also subscribe to Insight's weekly newsletter for in-depth features and first-person stories. #PoliticalNews #Australia', which aligns with the article's theme





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Angus Taylor Coalition Immigration Policy Permanent Residents Removing Welfare Payments NDIS Assistant Minister Julian Hill Dog Whistle To One Nation Housing Barriers Excessive Migration Public Affairs (Australia) National News Public Affairs ✕ Australia SBS

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