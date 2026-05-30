Angus Taylor Declares Liberals the Sole Alternative to Labor, Pledges to Reverse Tax and Climate Policies

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor used a key Liberal Party council meeting to assert that only his party can defeat the Labor government, unveiling plans to scrap negative gearing reforms, withdraw net-zero commitments, and implement a strict values-based migration test, as he faces pressure from the rising One Nation movement.

Angus Taylor , the Opposition Leader of the Liberal Party , delivered a forceful address at the party's federal council meeting in Melbourne, declaring that his party is the only one capable of defeating the Labor government.

Speaking to a gathering of party heavyweights, Taylor framed the upcoming political contest as a stark choice, accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of launching a "war on aspiration" with the recent federal budget. He pledged to reverse Labor's reforms to negative gearing, capital gains taxes, and trust structures, which he branded "toxic.

" He also reiterated commitments to withdraw Australia's net-zero emissions target, reduce immigration numbers, and cease welfare for non-citizens. Taylor argued that the country, under Labor, had admitted people with the "wrong values" and proposed tying migration levels to housing supply surplus, alongside a "values" test for visa holders that could lead to deportation for breaches, a minimum English requirement, and a freeze on non-priority permanent visas like parent and partner visas.

This policy direction, which seeks to shut the door to those who would "import the hatred and violence of another place," has drawn comparisons to the right-wing platform of Pauline Hanson's One Nation, which recently won a historic by-election in Farrer and seen a surge in support. Taylor is facing pressure from the rise of One Nation and has been accused of leaning further into its policy playbook to retain voters.

This was emphasized by ACT Opposition Leader Mark Parton, who urged Liberals to learn from One Nation's "perceived sincerity" in appealing to regular Australians' perceptions of a disconnect with the political elite. Western Australian Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas offered his support, drawing an analogy to the Carlton Football Club's revival after a coaching change, suggesting Taylor's leadership had already improved the party's standing.

Deputy leader Jane Hume echoed the theme, vowing to fight to protect the Australian way of life and restore living standards by cleaning up Labor's economic mismanagement and over-regulation. In a significant organizational move, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott was elected unopposed as party president, an unpaid role that involves shaping policy and guiding campaign strategy.

Abbott, who framed himself as the last successful opposition leader, expressed confidence in his ability to help Taylor become the next successful leader of the opposition and ultimately prime minister. The council meeting unanimously backed the migration policy changes, signaling party unity on the tough new direction.

Taylor's core message is that the Liberal Party, under his leadership, offers the sole credible alternative to Labor, a distinction he said is becoming increasingly clear to voters as the party unifies behind a platform focused on economic freedom, border control, and cultural cohesion





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