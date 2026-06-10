Angus Taylor Denies Coalition Plans to Negotiate with One Nation to Carve Up Seats, Liberal Senator James Paterson Says No to One Nation Deal

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor says the Coalition has no plan to negotiate with One Nation to carve up seats amid reports some Liberal MPs want a deal so they can retain their seats at the next election. Liberal frontbencher Tony Pasin has urged his party to negotiate with Pauline Hanson so that Liberal and One Nation candidates do not cannibalise each other’s vote and have a better chance of ousting the Labor government. Liberal Senator James Paterson said on Thursday he was not interested in hitching his party’s wagon to the One Nation brand.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor says the Coalition has no plan to negotiate with One Nation to carve up seats amid reports some Liberal MPs want a deal so they can retain their seats at the next election.

Liberal frontbencher Tony Pasin has urged his party to negotiate with Pauline Hanson so that Liberal and One Nation candidates do not cannibalise each other’s vote and have a better chance of ousting the Labor government. Liberal Senator James Paterson said on Thursday he was not interested in hitching his party’s wagon to the One Nation brand.

Paterson said his party had significant reservations about teaming up with One Nation so far out from an election, and that the priority for the Liberal Party should be earning back voter trust after its worst election defeat in history last year.

"I am not interested in dividing the spoils with another political party two years out from the election, and frankly, hitching our wagon to their brand with all the risks that that entails between now and then," Paterson told Radio National. "Who knows their policies? I think the Liberal Party needs to focus on earning back the trust and support of our traditional voters who were lost before we contemplate in arrangement with any other party.

" He also said conversations about preferences were "premature", and that he doubted One Nation’s ability to choose appropriate candidates after a track record of controversial selections. "Pauline Hanson has publicly said she is concerned about the fact that extremists have infiltrated her. Pauline Hanson is worried about it. I think all of us should be concerned about it.





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Angus Taylor Coalition One Nation Liberal Mps Tony Pasin Pauline Hanson Liberal And One Nation Candidates Labor Government James Paterson One Nation Brand Liberal Party Earning Back Voter Trust Preference Conversations Extremists Pauline Hanson's Concerns

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