Bereaved mothers Mia Bannister and Emma Mason accuse Opposition leader Angus Taylor of gaslighting after his office sent an incorrect email regarding social media age limits.

Bereaved mothers Mia Bannister and Emma Mason have publicly criticized Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and his office for their handling of a request regarding stronger online safety laws. The two advocates, who lost their children to severe online harm, stated they felt "gaslit" by the opposition leadership after receiving an inappropriate response to their urgent pleas for legislative change. This controversy highlights the ongoing tension between grieving families seeking protection for youth and political entities navigating complex digital safety regulations.

The Core Mechanism of the Legislative Dispute

The dispute centers on the Social Media Minimum Age Bill, which aims to prohibit children under a certain age from using social media platforms. Mia Bannister and Emma Mason met with Angus Taylor's office on 8 September to discuss why the Coalition should support amendments to this specific legislation. Their goal was to secure political backing for stricter age verification and access limits to prevent further harm to young people.

Also read Former Seven Network Fixer Taylor Auerbach Charged After Dramatic Car Crash

However, two days after this meeting, Angus Taylor voted against the changes to the social media minimum age bill. This vote left the parents, who had traveled to the capital to advocate for their children, deeply disappointed and frustrated. They subsequently sent an email to the Opposition Leader's office asking for clarification on why he opposed the measures despite their personal advocacy and meetings.

Three weeks after the initial follow-up email, the parents received a response from Taylor's office. Instead of addressing the social media age legislation, the email contained a word-for-word copy of the Liberal Party's website page explaining their opposition to the Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026. This was a completely different piece of legislation from the one they had discussed in person.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Mia Bannister, who founded the charity Ollie's Echo in memory of her 14-year-old son Ollie, described the response as "incompetent." Ollie died by suicide in January 2024 following sustained online bullying and an eating disorder. Bannister told SBS News she was "gobsmacked" that the email failed to address the issues raised during their meeting, noting that the content was irrelevant to their specific request regarding age limits.

Emma Mason, who began her campaign after her 15-year-old daughter Tilly Rosewarne died by suicide in February 2022 due to cyberbullying, called the situation "concerning." Mason, who spoke at the United Nations in September 2025 urging global leaders to raise social media age limits, expressed frustration that the Coalition, which originally championed child protection issues, was now engaging in political point scoring.

Bannister contrasted Taylor's response with her experience meeting with Labor Communications Minister Anika Wells and former Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. She noted that Anika Wells' office had reached out to thank her after she gave evidence at the Digital Duty of Care Senate hearing earlier in the month. Bannister described Taylor as "very cold" and accused the Coalition of deliberately lumping the unrelated digital duty of care bill into their response.

Angus Taylor's office failed to acknowledge this error when SBS News highlighted the mismatch 13 days after the incorrect email was sent. The office has not contacted the parents since the mistake was pointed out, leading Bannister to describe the lack of follow-up as "gaslighting" and "ghosting." She stated that the Coalition was the party that originally pushed for social media laws before Labor took the issue forward.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact on Advocacy and Future Steps

The incident has taken a significant emotional toll on the campaigners, who feel that political indecision and poor communication exacerbate their grief. Bannister emphasized that while she hates such negative terminology, the experience felt like a deliberate dismissal of their pain and advocacy. She stressed that she continues to speak out because she feels that if she stops, there will be no one else driving the forward movement for children's safety online.

Emma Mason also highlighted the oddity of the situation, noting that she had spoken openly with Sussan Ley just before her resignation, after which communication ceased. The lack of response from senior Coalition figures, including Andrew Wallace, despite earlier meetings, has left the parents feeling isolated and unheard. Mason questioned the party's commitment to the cause, suggesting that internal political sphere issues were prioritizing over genuine child protection.

This controversy comes against a backdrop of previous communication mishaps within Taylor's office, including a notable 2019 incident. The families argue that the Coalition's current stance is not only rude but also detrimental to the urgent need for legislative action to protect children from online harms. The lack of resolution leaves the parents continuing their advocacy without political support from the opposition.

The ongoing dispute underscores the critical need for clear and empathetic communication between advocacy groups and political leaders. For families like Bannister's and Mason's, the legislative process is not just a political exercise but a matter of life and death for vulnerable young people. They remain committed to their cause, despite the perceived incompetence and coldness from the Opposition Leader's office, hoping to force a change in the political narrative regarding online safety.