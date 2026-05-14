Angus Taylor's Housing Plan: A Link Between Housing Crisis and Cuts to Migration

Angus Taylor, the Opposition leader, has proposed a housing plan that aims to address the housing crisis by cutting red tape, redirecting a large portion of Labor's $47 billion housing agenda, and recycling the $5 billion infrastructure fund. The plan includes capping Net overseas migration (NOM) based on the number of dwellings built, allowing the construction industry to catch up. However, it's unclear what the exact figures would be under a Coalition government. The Opposition's plan aims to build 1.2 million homes by the end of the decade, but it will fall 200,000 homes short of the target. The plan also includes a $5 billion critical infrastructure fund towards water, sewage, and road access to unlock 400,000 new homes. The Opposition will also take aim at the cost of building a new home, saying it will reduce it by $70,000 by cutting red tape under the National Construction Code. The plan aims to reduce the cost of building a new home by $70,000 by cutting red tape under the National Construction Code. However, it's unclear what will be slashed, and deregulation comes with risks.

A link between Australia's housing crisis and cuts to migration was central to Angus Taylor 's first budget reply as Opposition leader, as he begins the journey to claw back votes lost to One Nation.

The Opposition's plan includes cutting red tape, redirecting a large portion of Labor's $47 billion housing agenda, and recycling the $5 billion infrastructure fund. What's inside its housing pitch and how does it compare to Labor's? The Opposition would like to cap the Net overseas migration (NOM) based on the number of dwellings built, allowing the construction industry to catch up. It's unclear what the exact figures would be under a Coalition government.

While the government aims to build 1.2 million homes by the end of the decade, based on current projections, it will fall 200,000 homes short of the target. In 2024-25, 174,752 homes and apartments were built, and the NOM was 306,000 people in the same year. Emeritus professor Hal Pawson from the University of NSW's City Futures Research Centre said the assumption that every migrant needs a new dwelling was 'pretty strange'.

He said it's the number of households, not people, that drives housing demand. The Opposition has vowed a $5 billion critical infrastructure fund towards water, sewage, and road access to unlock 400,000 new homes. On budget night, Labor committed a further $2 billion towards a $1.5 billion fund with a similar remit.

The Opposition will also take aim at the cost of building a new home, saying it will reduce it by $70,000 by cutting red tape under the National Construction Code. Matthew Bowes, senior associate at the Grattan Institute's economic prosperity and democracy program, warned that reducing migration levels could forego economic growth and leave 'Australians worse off'





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Angus Taylor Opposition Leader Housing Crisis Cuts To Migration Net Overseas Migration (NOM) National Construction Code Build To Rent Scheme Help To Buy Housing Plan Housing Pitch Housing Agenda Infrastructure Fund Critical Infrastructure Fund Building Standards Red Tape Construction Industry Housing Demand Households Average Household Size Housing Market Housing Prices House Prices Rents Young Australians Getting Ahead Economic Growth Trade-Offs Labor Market Productivity Migration In Australia Economic And Social Purposes Migrants Building A New Home Cost Of Building A New Home Construction Industry Building Standards Deregulation Unintended Consequences Leaky Buildings Disaster Flammable Cladding Problem

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