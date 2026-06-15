Angus Taylor's Welfare Plan Backed by Voters, but Budget and Treasurer Ratings Drop

Angus Taylor's plan to restrict welfare payments to Australian citizens and link immigration rates to housing has been strongly backed by voters in a glimmer of hope for the under-pressure opposition leader. Voters have marked down Jim Chalmers' performance as treasurer while strongly backing some of Angus Taylor's key policies. Australians are overwhelmingly pessimistic about the state of the national finances, with just 9 per cent of people expecting the economy to improve in the next month, compared with 41 per cent who expect things to get worse and 42 per cent who expect things to stay the same. Only a quarter of Australians expect economic conditions to improve in the next year, while 44 per cent of people expect things to get worse. Similarly, just 23 per cent of people say the budget is good for them and their household, compared with 36 per cent of people who believe it is bad. Almost 30 per cent of people said the budget was good for the country, while 35 per cent said it was bad. Just over two-thirds of voters were undecided on both questions. These are some of the worst numbers of any budget since Labor returned to power four years ago.

Angus Taylor 's plan to restrict welfare payments to Australian citizens and link immigration rates to housing has been strongly backed by voters in a glimmer of hope for the under-pressure opposition leader.

Voters have marked down Jim Chalmers' performance as treasurer while strongly backing some of Angus Taylor's key policies. Australians are overwhelmingly pessimistic about the state of the national finances, with just 9 per cent of people expecting the economy to improve in the next month, compared with 41 per cent who expect things to get worse and 42 per cent who expect things to stay the same.

Only a quarter of Australians expect economic conditions to improve in the next year, while 44 per cent of people expect things to get worse. Similarly, just 23 per cent of people say the budget is good for them and their household, compared with 36 per cent of people who believe it is bad. Almost 30 per cent of people said the budget was good for the country, while 35 per cent said it was bad.

Just over two-thirds of voters were undecided on both questions. These are some of the worst numbers of any budget since Labor returned to power four years ago. The Resolve poll was conducted for this masthead from June 8 to 13, and surveyed 1801 voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 per cent. The findings came as a two-day senate inquiry into Labor's proposed tax changes began in Canberra.

The opposition leader's pledge to restrict welfare payments, link immigration to housing completion rates, scrap Labor's tax reforms, extend the life of coal-fired power plants, and introduce new sources of power generation, including nuclear and biofuel-based generation, all saw a drop in support in the latest Resolve poll. Voter support for ending the 50 per cent capital gains tax discount fell two percentage points, from 35 per cent to 33 per cent, while opposition rose five points, from 21 per cent to 26 per cent.

Support for restricting negative gearing to new properties fell two percentage points, from 35 per cent to 33 per cent, and opposition rose five points, from 21 per cent to 26 per cent. Imposing a minimum 30 per cent tax rate on trusts was backed by just 29 per cent of voters, down five points, while 34 per cent opposed the change, an 11 percentage point rise in a month.

More than a third of voters remain undecided on these three major measures, suggesting the government could still win people over





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