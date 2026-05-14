Angus Taylor to Announce Indexation of Income Tax Brackets, Major Economic Shift

Angus Taylor, the Opposition Leader, will deliver the first part of his budget reply speech on Thursday night, announcing a plan to automatically index income tax brackets. This policy aims to keep up with inflation to prevent bracket creep, a situation where workers are pushed into higher tax brackets due to rising inflation. The Coalition's approach to tying income tax rates to the Consumer Price Index through an automated mechanism is one of the key topics covered in this news piece.

The Coalition will announce a plan to automatically index income tax brackets to inflation, setting up a major economic fight with Labor two years out from the election.

Under a future Coalition government, the indexation of income tax would be introduced in stages, starting with the lower tax brackets. The plan would effectively tie income tax rates to the Consumer Price Index through an automated mechanism that was still being finalized hours before Mr Taylor was due to announce it.

Opposition leader Angus Taylor will use his first budget reply speech on Thursday night to announce the dramatic shake-up of how Australian workers are taxed by permanently fixing 'bracket creep'. The tax bracket change will be hugely expensive, but many Liberals believe a bold economic policy idea is the only way for the party to start seriously clawing back support after two dire election losses.

In the final days of the 2025 federal election, former opposition leader Peter Dutton revealed an 'aspiration' to index income tax brackets in the future when the budget position allowed for it. Labor's federal budget includes an ongoing $250 Working Australian Tax Offset (WATO), which would flow to an estimated 13 million workers every year, and the tax changes are expected to generate an additional $77 billion in revenue for the budget





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