Anika Wells Repays $10,000 for Incorrect Travel Claims, Faces Criticism

Anika Wells, the minister for Communications, has repaid more than $10,000 for incorrect travel claims, identified amid controversy about her use of taxpayer-funded entitlements. She faced weeks of criticism and media scrutiny around her use of taxpayer funds for official travel and family reunion entitlements, including to attend major sporting events such as the AFL grand final and Formula One race, and taking her children to a ski event in Thredbo. The audit found, over four years of travel, involving nearly 250 separate trips, I made four mistakes. These were four cases where I chose what I thought was the more sensible, cheaper option, but those choices were not allowed according to the rules, which I accept and respect.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and minister for Communications Anika Wells . Wells has repaid more than $10,000 for incorrect travel claims. Anthony Albanese rejects calls for her to resign over the breaches, saying she had done the right thing and had also apologised.

The communications minister, Anika Wells, has repaid more than $10,000 for incorrect travel claims, identified amid controversy about her use of taxpayer-funded entitlements. Wells faced weeks of criticism and media scrutiny around her use of taxpayer funds for official travel and family reunion entitlements, including to attend major sporting events such as the AFL grand final and Formula One race, and taking her children to a ski event in Thredbo.

The audit found, over four years of travel, involving nearly 250 separate trips, I made four mistakes. These were four cases where I chose what I thought was the more sensible, cheaper option, but those choices were not allowed according to the rules, which I accept and respect. Among breaches highlighted in the audit report was travel by Wells’ husband, Finn McCarthy, in February 2022 to collect the couple’s child from Canberra.

Wells had contracted Covid-19 and could not travel herself. A return flight by McCarthy after the 2025 AFL grand final was found to be outside the rules because Wells had flown separately and therefore concluded her official business. Her travel to the UN event was found not to have breached the rules, as Wells had ‘very limited flight options’ available at the last minute.

The audit found Wells had taken ‘due regard to her obligation to ensure value for money’ on the trip. She referred herself to it which was appropriate and it was appropriate that she paid back the money … in accordance with the rules. Anika Wells is a very good minister doing extraordinary work … and Anika Wells has apologised.

Albanese said the shadow infrastructure minister, Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie, had been found to have breach travel rules and remained on the opposition frontbench. In December, Albanese announced new rules stopping family members of federal politicians flying business class at taxpayers’ expense. The changes also restricted most family travel to destinations other than Canberra.

Under the new rules, a spouse or partner of a senior politician can only use taxpayer-funded travel to and from destinations outside Canberra if they are specifically invited to an official event





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Anika Wells Incorrect Travel Claims Repayment Criticism Media Scrutiny Taxpayer-Funded Entitlements Official Travel Family Reunion Entitlements Major Sporting Events AFL Grand Final Formula One Race Ski Event In Thredbo Audit Breaches Rules Value For Money Obligation Referring Herself To It Paying Back The Money Doing Extraordinary Work Apologising Shadow Infrastructure Minister Nationals Senator Bridget Mckenzie New Rules Family Members Of Federal Politicians Spouse Or Partner Of A Senior Politician Taxpayer-Funded Travel Destinations Outside Canberra Specifically Invited To An Official Event

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