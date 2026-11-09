Animal Welfare League Investigates Forbes Livestock Exchange Cruelty

The Animal Welfare League is investigating alleged cruelty at the Central West Livestock Exchange in Forbes after drone footage revealed injured sheep being mishandled.

Allegations of severe animal cruelty at the Central West Livestock Exchange in Forbes have been formally referred to the Animal Welfare League for a comprehensive investigation. The referral follows the release of disturbing video evidence captured at the facility, one of Australia's largest saleyards, which depicts injured livestock being treated with gross negligence. These images have sparked immediate calls from advocacy groups for the New South Wales government to update outdated welfare legislation.

Drone Footage Reveals Injured Sheep in Paddock

Video content obtained from September at the Central West Livestock Exchange shows individuals throwing injured sheep into a paddock adjacent to dozens of dead animals. The footage was captured using a drone and highlights nearly thirty deceased animals lying within the enclosure while workers continue operations nearby. Another video, provided to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation by the advocacy group Animal Liberation, appears to show three dead sheep being dragged behind a vehicle within the saleyard grounds.

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The facility processed more than 1.8 million sheep in 2025, establishing its significant role in the regional agricultural economy. The visual evidence submitted suggests a blatant disregard for the obvious suffering exhibited by the animals, with witnesses describing scenes where animal welfare protocols were completely ignored during the handling process.

Minister Refers Case to Welfare League for Probe

NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty confirmed that her office forwarded the collected materials to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. The department subsequently referred the matter to the Animal Welfare League, which is tasked with investigating welfare and cruelty concerns in the state's west. Minister Moriarty emphasized that legislation prevents her from commenting on the specifics of an active investigation but reiterated that everyone in New South Wales has a responsibility to follow animal welfare laws.

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The Forbes Shire Council, which owns and operates the saleyard, stated in a spokesperson release that they have not been contacted by the Animal Welfare League regarding these accusations. A council representative affirmed that the Central West Livestock Exchange is committed to the safe, lawful, and humane handling of livestock and will continue to operate according to established animal welfare policies and procedures while the investigation proceeds.

Advocacy Groups Demand Updated Legislation

Animal Liberation representative Ms. Ryan argued that the events at the Forbes saleyard were not an isolated incident but rather a reflection of a broader industry problem. She compared the situation to a badly broken record, noting that the way animals are regarded and treated by some handlers remains deeply troubling after decades of observation. The protection of livestock in New South Wales is currently governed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which was passed in 1979.

Ms. Ryan stated that after more than forty years, the New South Wales government needs to update the legislation to better reflect modern standards of care. She highlighted that farmed animals remain at the bottom of the societal pile when it comes to legal protection, necessitating urgent reforms to the current framework. The Animal Welfare League accepted the case from Animal Liberation and the RSPCA to ensure a thorough review of the alleged misconduct.

Industry Standards and Future Regulatory Steps

The handling of livestock in saleyards is guided by the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines introduced by the federal government in 2018. These guidelines explicitly prohibit people handling stock from throwing them, dropping them from heights that prevent safe landing, or dragging animals that are unable to stand. The recent allegations suggest a potential violation of these established standards, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and clearer legal consequences.

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As the Animal Welfare League begins its investigation, stakeholders await the findings that could lead to significant changes in how the saleyard operates. The outcome of this probe may influence future legislative debates in New South Wales regarding the adequacy of current animal cruelty laws. Industry members and advocacy groups alike are watching closely to see if this case will serve as a turning point for improved animal welfare practices in the sector.