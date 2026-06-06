Anisa Nandaula on Faith, Comedy, and Finding Beauty in the Matriarchy

In this candid interview, comedian Anisa Nandaula rolls the die on private topics, sharing her story of migrating from Uganda to Australia, navigating cultural clashes, embracing her queer and Muslim identity, and using humor to process loss and trauma.

Each week, Benjamin Law asks public figures to discuss the subjects we're told to keep private by getting them to roll a die. The numbers they land on are the topics they're given.

This week, he talks to Anisa Nandaula, a Gen Z captain and comedian, about her experiences as a Black, Muslim, queer woman. She discusses growing up in a Muslim family that migrated from Uganda to Australia, the cultural adjustments in Queensland, and her journey to self-acceptance. She shares anecdotes about her boyfriend's potential conversion to Islam, the challenges of stand-up comedy, and the profound loss of her grandmother.

The conversation also covers her aspirations to perform in America, the lack of proper sex education, and her observations on race and colourism. Her reflections highlight the intersection of identity, trauma, and humor





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Anisa Nandaula Comedy Islam Migration Queer Black Identity Trauma Matriarchy Australia

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