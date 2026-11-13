Annaliese Holland Choses Voluntary Assisted Dying After Rare Autoimmune Disease

Annaliese Holland, 26, accesses voluntary assisted dying after a decade of suffering from autoimmune autonomic ganglionopathy, citing unbearable pain and loss of quality of life.

Annaliese Holland, a 26-year-old woman, has formally accessed voluntary assisted dying following a grueling ten-year battle with a rare and debilitating medical condition. Holland, who was first diagnosed at age 18 with autoimmune autonomic ganglionopathy, stated that her decision was driven by an inability to manage severe physical suffering and a desire to prioritize quality of life over mere biological existence.

The Progression of a Rare Autoimmune Disease

Holland's health journey began at age 13 when she first became unwell, leading to an experimental procedure involving Botox injections into her pelvic floor. She reported suffering a seizure upon waking from this procedure, which marked a rapid decline in her health. Following this event, her bowels, gut, and bladder functions shut down, causing her to become severely ill.

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It was not until she turned 18 that medical professionals diagnosed her with autoimmune autonomic ganglionopathy. This rare condition affects the nervous system responsible for involuntary bodily functions, including digestion, heart rate, and blood pressure. Holland noted that while the condition is not necessarily terminal, the diagnosis arrived too late to prevent severe and irreversible complications to her organs.

The Mechanism of Her Decision and Palliative Care

For approximately a decade, Holland has spent more time in hospitals than at home. She is unable to eat normal meals and relies on intravenous nutrition to survive. Her medical regimen includes a stomach drain, and she has described the distressing experience of tasting food without being able to digest it. She endures debilitating pain, nausea, and frequent vomiting that medical treatments have increasingly failed to manage.

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Holland sought palliative care not as an act of surrender, but as a necessary step to find comfort. She strongly disputed the notion that palliative care equates to giving up. She explained that individuals seeking such care are often suffering immensely and that choosing palliative support is one of the bravest decisions a person can make when their illness becomes too much to bear.

Physical Toll and Personal Advocacy Efforts

Years of invasive treatments and medications have devastated Holland's physical structure. She has suffered repeated episodes of sepsis, surviving approximately 25 such events. A particularly severe episode occurred last year, requiring resuscitation. Additionally, she partially lost vision in one eye due to a fungal infection and developed osteoporosis, which left her bones extremely fragile.

Holland also revealed that she had been walking with a fractured hip without realizing it. Before surgery to repair the injury, an anesthetist warned her that attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation could fracture her weakened sternum. These medical realities solidified her resolve to focus on dignity rather than quantity of life, a stance supported by her father who acknowledged that it was her turn to choose.

Impact on Others and Future Implications

Holland's public sharing of her experience has impacted others facing similar conditions, including a 23-year-old woman named Lily who also suffers from autoimmune autonomic ganglionopathy. The two formed a close friendship, bonding over their shared struggles with medical systems and the burden of chronic illness. Holland admitted she initially struggled to understand how her friend could make such a final decision, highlighting the complex emotional landscape of end-of-life choices.

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By speaking openly about her suffering, Holland aims to spare others from enduring similar ordeals. She questioned why she should take her story to the grave when it could potentially help someone else avoid the same pain. Her advocacy highlights the critical need for public awareness regarding rare diseases and the compassionate support systems required for those facing terminal or severe chronic conditions.