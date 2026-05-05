Annastacia Palaszczuk Cancels Book Tour Events Amid Partner’s Rape Charges

Former Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has postponed several book tour events following the arrest of her partner, Dr. Reza Adib, who faces multiple charges including rape. The cancellations have raised questions about the impact of the legal case on Palaszczuk’s public engagements.

Former Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has cancelled several book tour events following the arrest of her partner, Dr. Reza Adib , who has been charged with serious offenses.

The cancellation comes as a significant setback for the former leader, who was scheduled to promote her memoir, The Politics of Being Me, across multiple locations. Among the affected events was a highly anticipated author talk at Fraser Coast Libraries, which was postponed indefinitely. Attendees of another event in Canberra, originally set for May 13, received an email notification stating the cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances.

The email from ANU Events expressed regret and apologized for any inconvenience caused, while hoping to see attendees at future events. Despite the cancellations, Palaszczuk’s publicist, Max Markson, assured that the book tour would proceed as planned.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adib, a 65-year-old medical professional, faces three counts of rape, two counts of deprivation of liberty, and one count of sexual assault. He is set to appear in court on May 14. In a statement released on May 1, Dr. Adib’s lawyer, Dan Rogers, emphasized that his client is shocked by the allegations and intends to vigorously defend himself in court.

Rogers also highlighted that Dr. Adib is deeply concerned about the well-being of his family and patients during this challenging time. The lawyer requested that the media respect the privacy of those involved as the legal proceedings unfold. The situation has sparked widespread discussion about the intersection of personal and public life, particularly for high-profile figures like Palaszczuk.

While the former premier has not issued a public statement regarding the charges against her partner, the cancellations suggest a desire to maintain a low profile during this sensitive period. The legal case against Dr. Adib is expected to draw significant attention, given his professional standing and the nature of the charges. As the court date approaches, both the public and media will likely be closely monitoring developments.

The impact on Palaszczuk’s book tour remains uncertain, but the cancellations indicate a cautious approach to managing the fallout from the allegations





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Annastacia Palaszczuk Reza Adib Rape Charges Book Tour Cancellation Queensland Politics

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