Annastacia Palaszczuk Reflects on Political Career and New Memoir

Former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk discusses her resignation, pandemic leadership, and new memoir, offering insights into her political journey and personal reflections.

Queensland’s former premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made a smooth transition from politics to book promotion on Tuesday as she unveiled her memoir at South Bank. Reflecting on her sudden resignation, Palaszczuk revealed that a conversation with former Western Australian premier Mark McGowan played a pivotal role in her decision.

She recalled McGowan telling her, ‘Life’s good outside politics,’ which resonated deeply with her. Palaszczuk emphasized that her departure was entirely her own choice, without external pressure, and that she felt the state was well-prepared for the future under her leadership. She also avoided criticizing her successor, Steven Miles, or current premier David Crisafulli, focusing instead on her own experiences and lessons learned.

During the event, Palaszczuk discussed her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging that she would have made different decisions with hindsight. She expressed regret over the lack of support for families and suggested that vaccinated individuals should have been allowed to resume normal activities sooner. She also questioned the effectiveness of hotel quarantine, noting the mental health toll it took on individuals and families confined to small spaces for extended periods.

Palaszczuk shared her personal experience of undergoing quarantine, describing it as difficult and stressful, especially for families. Her comments highlighted the challenges faced during the pandemic and the need for more compassionate policies. Palaszczuk also addressed a controversial incident involving a heated phone call with then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the pandemic. She recounted how she ended the call abruptly after Morrison’s tone became confrontational, citing R U OK Day as a reminder that women should not tolerate disrespectful behavior.

She used the moment to advocate for women’s empowerment, encouraging young girls and women to pursue their ambitions without fear. When asked about her personal life, Palaszczuk playfully deflected questions about her relationship with long-time partner Reza Adib, a Queensland surgeon. Despite some criticism of her memoir, including from Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie, who questioned whether she addressed issues like cost of living and youth crime, Palaszczuk remained focused on her message of resilience and leadership.

She also reflected on a recent meeting with McGowan, reinforcing her satisfaction with her decision to leave politics





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