Anne Hatchard on Crows' AFLW Journey: Adapting to the Ever-Evolving Competition

Adelaide Crows star Anne Hatchard discusses the team's experiences in the rapidly evolving AFLW, reflecting on their initial loss, their comeback, and the challenges and excitement of maintaining a high level of performance in a dynamic league.

Adelaide Crows star Anne Hatchard reflects on the AFLW 's evolving landscape and the team's journey after a surprising round one loss. The Crows, boasting a history of dominance with three premierships, have navigated the league's rapid changes. This evolution presents a challenge for the most successful club in the competition's history. Hatchard expressed the unexpected nature of the round one defeat to the Saints.

'It kind of just really hit because, I guess we didn't go in too confident, but I don't think we really expected what happened out in the field. We weren't, I guess, prepared for it. So that kind of hit hard,' Hatchard told ABC Sport. The Crows immediately rebounded with a decisive win against Geelong, followed by a strong performance against GWS. Their winning streak was interrupted by a narrow loss to Brisbane, the reigning grand finalists, but a recent victory against Hawthorn showcased their potential. Hatchard emphasized the importance of continuous improvement in response to each setback. 'Whenever you get a loss, it's like, 'OK, what can we do now? What do we need to do?' Everyone gets a bit frantic,' Hatchard said. 'They started four and zip. To come out and get that win just gave our girls a lot of confidence and that belief that we can do it when we play our footy.'\The AFLW season, spanning August to November with preseason practice matches preceding it, highlights the challenge of adapting to the evolving league. Teams often experience a significant shift in the competitive landscape, as exemplified by Melbourne's unexpected drop in performance last season. The competition's ongoing progress demands constant adaptation and improvement from all teams. Hatchard emphasized the increasing competitiveness. 'These teams just keep coming and coming. Especially the Saints. I was super impressed with how they came out and played. They were such a unit … We just have to keep trying to get better and better,' Hatchard said. The Magpies' improvement demonstrates the dynamic nature of the league, with teams constantly refining their strategies. Hatchard, a three-time premiership player, acknowledges the rarity of maintaining long-term dominance in sport. She appreciates the Crows' success and their continuous aspiration for grand final appearances. 'I'm so grateful that we've been in a very successful team, and it's heartbreaking losing prelim finals, we just want to keep pushing to make those grand finals,' Hatchard said. 'I know a lot of girls go through and they don't even get to play finals. Let alone, I've got three premiership medals.'\Hatchard assures the team's focus on another grand final appearance this year. The evolving nature of the competition excites her. 'I love that the competition is getting better and better, because you go on out there and you know the game's going to be hard. No game is easy going into this season,' Hatchard said. The Crows, under Hatchard's leadership, are committed to upholding their legacy of success in the increasingly competitive AFLW. The rapid development of the league requires constant adjustment and a commitment to excellence to remain at the forefront. The team's ability to rebound from setbacks and adapt to the shifting landscape will be crucial for their continued success. The Crows' journey exemplifies the constant challenge and excitement of women's football, where every match presents a new test and a new opportunity to strive for ultimate glory. The team's experience, combined with their determination, positions them as strong contenders in the ongoing quest for another premiership. The desire to maintain a high level of performance drives the team to keep pushing themselves, as they understand the value of sustained success and the difficulty in maintaining it





