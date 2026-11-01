Celebrity Escape Review: Comedians Lost in Escape Rooms, Rated 3 Out of 5

A review of Celebrity Escape, the Australian-New Zealand game show where seven comedians tackle escape rooms under host Rove McManus. It earns a middling 3 out of 5 stars.

Celebrity Escape, a new Australian-New Zealand collaboration, puts seven comedians into escape rooms to solve puzzles and unlock doors. The show earns a rating of 3 out of 5 stars.

It manages to make this popular activity awkward and boring, and even more awkward and boring to watch. The cast includes Frank Woodley, Abby Howells, Hayley Sproull, Josh Thomson, Chris Parker, Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor. Host Rove McManus serves as games master. The series is the latest in a wearingly long line of comedian-stacked game and panel shows.

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Celebrity Escape Fails to Meet Modest Bar

Some things are more fun to do than watch, yet still make passable television. Think of programs about fishing, cooking and renovating. There is even a reality show involving knitting. Celebrity Escape falls short of even that modest bar.

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McManus is jestingly sadistic, chortling from a surveillance chamber at the players ineptitude. He explains the rules and points out the clues.

However, the villainous power afforded his position does not sit as comfortably on this perennial nice guy. The show purports to be a new concept, but it is really just another tired idea. It relies on a props department for visual gags. It also leans on comedians for improvised slapstick and wordplay.

Comedians Descend Into Dithering Confusion

Assembling in the void, a corridor lined with doors leading to themed chambers, the players include four New Zealanders and three Australians. They resort to cartwheeling when the banter runs dry. Fourteen of the most anticipated TV shows still to come this year are elsewhere. Once inside the first room, a witchs cabin named after a real woman hilariously executed during the Salem witch trials, the comedians descend into dithering confusion.

This task requires analytical thinking, not so much a quick wit. Rather than resulting in the uproarious spectacle of celebrities out of their comfort zones, it feels pointless. It is not as if they do not try, but unfortunately the group dynamics yield neither humour nor drama. McGregor and Pacquola are the nice besties from Rosehaven.

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Wellington Paranormals Taskmaster, on which many of these performers have appeared, has scope for physical silliness. There, the comedians largely work alone, bouncing off a skilled fall-guy. The comedians, including McGregor and Pacquola, find keys in the Mechanics Workshop in episode two of Celebrity Escape. Class Clowns is currently testing our patience for this kind of low-budget comedy, but at least that format is open-ended enough to give its players room to move.

Other Shows Shove Comedians Into Themed Settings

Crime Night does not need to try quite as hard, but it is also guilty of shoving comedians from an ever-shrinking casting pool into a themed setting. It expects them to find the funny in the grisly details of true crimes. Reviewers also note the merits of Thank God Youre Here. Can we return to the ingenious simplicity of theatresports?

And properly invest in our funny folk, so that more sitcoms such as Black Comedy might be developed. We have too proud a history of homegrown comedy to settle for less. There is way too much talent that is needed now, more than ever, to make sense and light of a darkening world. We should not waste our finest comedians on cookie-cutter entertainment.

Celebrity Escape is a clear example of that waste. Bridget McManus is a television writer and critic for Green Guide. She was deputy editor of Green Guide from 2006 to 2010. She now also writes features and interviews for Life and Style in The Saturday Age and M magazine in The Sunday Age.