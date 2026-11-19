Police have revealed a fourth Melbourne Cup, a replica, was stolen before three Makybe Diva cups were taken from Flemington. Two men face Melbourne Magistrates Court over the linked thefts.

Police have revealed a fourth Melbourne Cup was stolen during a series of break-ins at Melbourne racecourses. The cup, a replica, was taken four days before three Melbourne Cups won by Makybe Diva were stolen from Flemington Racecourse on Monday.

Two men have been charged over the alleged heists, which police say are linked. Sama Mirzaagha, 36, of Mount Waverley, and Chrysovalandis Tassakos, 39, of Elsternwick, appeared separately in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday. Both face multiple charges including burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, dealing in property suspected of being proceeds of crime, and obtaining property by deception. Tassakos was bailed until February.

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Mirzaagha Remanded For Cup Theft

Mirzaagha was remanded in custody. Police allege the 1948 Caulfield Cup was stolen from Caulfield Racecourse during break-ins between November 4 and November 11. It was taken from a secure area and is valued at $55,000. The cup was owned by a private collector and had been purchased earlier this year for more than $50,000.

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A further Melbourne Cup trophy was also allegedly stolen on November 12. It is alleged an offender entered a premises on Station Street in Caulfield on four occasions between November 4 and November 11. On Monday about 6.30am, thieves allegedly gained entry to Flemington Hill Stand, which is not open to the public on non-race days. Three Melbourne Cups won by Makybe Diva in 2003, 2004 and 2005 were stolen from a cabinet on Epsom Road.

The cups are made of gold and worth more than $1 million. Police believe the thieves were wearing high-vis clothing. Vehicles were also seized on Monday. The cups have not been found and investigations remain ongoing.

Tony Santic Makybe Diva Cups Stolen

The three Makybe Diva cups were on loan to the Victoria Racing Club from owner Tony Santic for display during the spring carnival. Santic, who made his fortune as a tuna fisherman in Port Lincoln, was expected to take them back in a fortnight. He said the VRC told him the alarm went off and five minutes later security arrived, and they were gone. The VRC shared CCTV footage from the building with police.

The irreplaceable trophies were valued at $1 million each intact. An expert jeweller told this masthead the cups each contained about 1.69 kilograms of 18-carat gold, worth about $233,000 when melted down, for a combined total of $699,000. The Victoria Racing Club has remained tight-lipped about whether it was aware of the first robbery before Makybe Diva's cups were taken. In court, Mirzaagha's lawyer Justin Riazaty called the prosecution brief flimsy and said there were serious deficiencies in the case.

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He told the court there seems to have been a rush to charge and investigating later. Prosecutor Jonathon McCarthy said the evidence included DNA, fingerprints and a large amount of CCTV footage that has not been looked at yet. He referred to Mirzaagha and Tassakos as co-accused. Further details were not read out and Magistrate Simon Zebrowski refused to publicly release a remand summary filed by police.

Mirzaagha Faces Multiple Burglary Charges

Mirzaagha was out on bail at the time of the alleged offences. He faces two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, committing an indictable offence while on bail, and dealing in property suspected of being proceeds of crime. No bail application was made and he was remanded in custody. His next mention is January 12 next year and February 23 to match his co-accused.

His lawyer said Mirzaagha was on medication for various health issues and needed to be seen by a custody nurse. Tassakos was granted bail on charges of burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime, obtaining financial advantage and obtaining property by deception. He is charged in relation to both alleged heists and was supported in court by his parents. His bail continues until February.

Police Raid Mount Waverley Home

Police raided a Mount Waverley home in Melbourne's east as part of their hunt for the stolen cups. The 1948 Caulfield Cup was won by Red Fury and had been purchased earlier this year for more than $50,000. Incredibly, it is not the first time the 1948 Caulfield Cup has made headlines.

Less than two years after Red Fury stormed home to defeat hot favourite Howe, it was stolen from a hotel in Melbourne called the Ress-Astoria, which closed down in 1972. The 1950 Argus newspaper said at the time the cup had a value of £200, approximately $15,500 in 2026. The Caulfield Cup is one of Australia's most prestigious Group 1 races and is held during the Spring Carnival, ahead of the Melbourne Cup and the Cox Plate.