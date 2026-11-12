Anna Samson enjoys playing flawed DI Mackenzie Clarke in Return to Paradise season 3

Anna Samson says she relishes playing a spiky, difficult female detective in Return to Paradise season 3, now filming in Stanwell Park. She praises Kerry Armstrong joining the cast and the show's strong women.

Anna Samson says she enjoys playing a flawed, difficult female detective in Return to Paradise, now filming its third season. She plays Detective Inspector Mackenzie Clarke in the Australian spin-off of Death in Paradise, known to cast and fans as the Para-verse.

Samson says her performance is informed by female detectives seen on screen, and audiences bring their own knowledge of those characters. She says she can bring flaws to Mackenzie that might not have been allowed in another era. Mackenzie is allowed to be more difficult and spiky, Samson says, and does not have to be smiley, a people-pleaser, or talk herself down.

Also read Why Anna Quan is letting real women influence the designs

Return to Paradise Season Three Filming Location Details

Samson spoke during her lunch break while shooting season three in Stanwell Park, a small coastal village just north of Wollongong on the NSW south coast. A blue weatherboard building there is used as the exterior of the Dolphin Cove police station, while interiors are shot in a nondescript office block in Sydney. Samson spent the morning questioning a suspect in a classic cosy crime trap, where the suspect denies all knowledge of the murder before inevitably tripping themselves up.

Advertisement

After three years in the part, she still enjoys finding what makes Mackenzie tick. She says Mackenzie is quite proud, and she likes playing someone who knows how good at her job she is. Samson pushes against the idea that a female character has to be likeable because she does not understand it.

We love her, but we do not always have to like her, she says, adding that you do not always have to like a protagonist to want to watch a show. She says the same standard is not put on men. Men can be all kinds of flawed and we are fascinated by them as a central character.

Why Flawed Female Detectives Need Not Be Likeable

The same is true for women, Samson says, but there is an expectation they have to be likeable, lovable, and good all the time. She does not think that is true. She wants to see flawed characters, and says shows and books are great because they are full of flawed protagonists, not just flawed villains. After season two ended on a cliffhanger, Mackenzie is now grappling with what her future looks like.

In that cliffhanger, Mackenzie's former fiance Glenn, played by Tai Hara, drove off after being dumped by his new fiancee Daisy, played by Andrea Demetriades. Samson says the question is not so much whether Mackenzie will stay in Dolphin Cove anymore. It is about whether she can change, and does she need to, and what does change even mean, Samson says.

Advertisement

Maybe you do not need to change who you are, she says, but you do need to be able to have people in your life. One of those people in Mackenzie's life this season is her mother Jillian, played by Kerry Armstrong. Samson calls the character a force and a firecracker, and says Kerry is a real force of talent.

Strong Female Cast Support Anna Samson On Set

Armstrong joins an already strong group of women on the show, including Catherine McClements as Mack's boss Senior Sergeant Philomena Strong and Celia Ireland as police volunteer Reggie. Samson says having Armstrong join has been a boost for her. The women understand what my job is, and that they want to support it, she says. Celia will make sure she has had enough to eat that day, Samson says.

They understand what it takes to open your heart up in one scene, and then you are shooting different episodes 10 minutes later. So you have to close that up and do something completely different, she says. They know what it is like to carry an emotional arc of a whole three series, and they understand what that takes. When they are here, it is really lovely for me, Samson says.

I am very grateful to the women on this show. Catherine McClements, Lloyd Griffith, and Anna Samson also appear in Return to Paradise.