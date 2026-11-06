Indonesia names fourth suspect in Prabowo wiretapping scandal

Indonesian police named Slamet Uliandi as the fourth suspect in an unauthorised wiretapping operation targeting President Prabowo Subianto and others. Three senior generals have been detained as investigators face calls to examine all lines of command.

Indonesian authorities have named a fourth suspect in the widening investigation into the unauthorised wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto and other figures, police said. The Criminal Investigation Agency, known as Bareskrim, identified Slamet Uliandi, who heads its Information and Communications Technology Division, as the latest suspect.

Uliandi served as a supervisory board member of the Monitoring Centre, a wiretapping unit, according to police. He allegedly approved a request in early October by another suspect to delete wiretap records to conceal evidence and erase traces of the operation, said Suhermanto, director of cybercrime at Bareskrim. Uliandi was not detained because he is recovering from a stroke, said Suhermanto, who, like many Indonesians, uses a single name.

Also read Indonesia Deploys Over 20,000 Troops Amid Illegal Wiretapping Scandal Targeting President

Senior Generals Detained in Wiretapping Scandal

Police alleged the unauthorised wiretapping took place between 2025 and 2026, after Prabowo took office and while Listyo was still national police chief. Three senior generals have already been detained in the wiretapping scandal, the article reported, including General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who was last month named Subianto's chief of staff. Listyo previously served as national police chief under former president Joko Widodo, who has not been implicated in the wiretapping investigation.

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The National Police Legal Division head, Sonta Nasution, and Eko Hadi Santoso, a senior instructor at the National Police Education and Training Institute, were also detained. Allegations have surfaced that cabinet officials, politicians, journalists, civil society leaders and business executives were also subjected to unauthorised surveillance.

Retired police General Oegroseno, a former deputy national police chief, told the Forum Keadilan TV podcast on Wednesday that investigators should examine all possible lines of command behind the wiretapping, including whether any directives originated from Widodo. Investigators should not hesitate to question a former president if necessary, Oegroseno said. The motive behind the alleged wiretapping operation must be fully uncovered under the leadership of the current police chief, he said.

Human Rights Violations and Intimidation Concerns

The wiretapping operation could also constitute a serious human rights violation and could be used to intimidate critics and weaken civil liberties, said Usman Hamid, Amnesty International's executive director in Indonesia. This is not merely about the alleged wiretapping of the president, Hamid said in a statement. Authorities must disclose who else may have been targeted and investigate the full impact of the operation. Authorities have sent more than 20,000 troops to Jakarta.

On Thursday they said 6770 police and military personnel had been deployed to secure a court hearing where Widodo was called to testify in a defamation trial. The trial stems from allegations that Widodo used a fake university diploma, and is unrelated to the wiretapping case. Widodo has denied the diploma allegations. Widodo offered a brief response to the investigation into the wiretapping allegations and the alleged involvement of his former police chief and close ally, Listyo.

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We should all respect the ongoing legal process; let's wait for the investigation outcome, Widodo told reporters after attending a court hearing. After losing two presidential races to Widodo, Prabowo aligned himself with the popular leader and campaigned as his successor, choosing Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate in a move that fuelled concerns about a growing political dynasty in Indonesia's young democracy.

Growing Rift Between Widodo and Prabowo

Widodo and Prabowo were once close political allies, with Widodo backing Prabowo's successful 2024 presidential bid. Their relationship has come under increased scrutiny amid signs of a growing rift since Prabowo took office.