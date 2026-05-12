Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers face grilling over tax incentives change

Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers are being grilled over why they have changed their minds on tax incentives – i.e why they broke an election promise not to touch negative gearing and CGT. They are facing a question they will continue to face for a while – and one the opposition will try and corner them on.

We've changed our position' says Albanese Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers are being grilled over why they have changed their minds on tax incentives – i.e why they broke an election promise not to touch negative gearing and CGT .

It's a question they'll continue to face for a while – and one the opposition will try and corner them on. We knew coming into the budget that intergenerational inequality would be a big focus, and they're saying now that they can't watch another generation of Australians miss out on owning a home. Albanese is facing a pretty combative line of questioning on the Today Show. He's asked whether he'll next be introducing a “death tax”.

No, he says – but host Sarah Abo counters that he already promised the government wouldn't change negative gearing or CGT. Albanese says: We have put forward these changes, we're being upfront about that. We are saying we've changed our position and why we have changed our position, and we have changed our position because we have





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anthony Albanese Jim Chalmers Tax Incentives Negative Gearing CGT Intergenerational Inequality Home Ownership Death Tax Today Show Sarah Abo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanese Coalition Calls for PM Anthony Albanese to Stand Down Asiana WellsThe Opposition is urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to dismiss Parliament member Anika Wells after she was accused of falsely claiming a meeting occurred on the same night she was at his wife's birthday party.

Read more »

Honesty needed from Albanese and Chalmers to win trust and counter populistsUnlike John Howard’s call to propose a GST after ruling it out, Albanese will not give voters the chance to have a say on his U-turn on taxing assets and wealth.

Read more »

7NEWS live updates: Treasurer Jim Chalmers to unveil budget with $45 billion upgrade to bottom line7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Pauline Hanson rides Farrer wave through Jim Chalmers’ budgetWith so much already revealed in the budget, the One Nation leader’s likely next moves are generating attention.

Read more »