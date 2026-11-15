Albanese Apologises for Hot-Mic Joke About Phone Radiation and Dicks at COP31

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised for a hot-mic exchange with Energy Minister Chris Bowen at the COP31 climate talks in Turkey, where the pair joked about phone radiation and dicks. The apology came in Manila on Sunday, where Albanese also announced a new defence agreement with the Philippines.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised for remarks he made about dicks and phone radiation during light-hearted banter with Energy Minister Chris Bowen during climate talks in Turkey last week.

He said in Manila on Sunday: I apologise. This was a private conversation, we thought, between two friends having a bit of light-hearted banter. The exchange was picked up with a hot mic on Friday as the pair chatted while waiting to start a roundtable discussion about business investment at this year's COP31 climate conference in the Turkish town of Antalya. The footage started recording before Albanese and Bowen made their official remarks.

Also read Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Highlights Climate Contradictions at UN Cop31 Talks

Hot Mic Captures Banter On Phones And Health

According to the footage, the prime minister told Bowen that he should store his phone away from his heart because it can interfere with your rhythm. The climate change minister then said he was more conscious of putting his phone in his pants pocket. The prime minister asked: Because of your dick? Bowen agreed that it was because of my dick.

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Arguably more important than the heart, he said, and both men laughed. Albanese's apology on Sunday went a step further than the statement issued by his office on Friday, which said: They were having a joke in between meetings. Coalition defence spokesman James Paterson said the incident was a bad look. Locker room talk like that has a time and place, and it's not at international summits when you're the prime minister of Australia, he said.

Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth dismissed the criticism. I know that a hot-mic incident is very exciting for people, but really, there are bigger issues to tackle and discuss, she said. The Prime Minister has on several occasions been criticised for being too slow or reluctant to apologise over such incidents. He has previously been accused of being slow to apologise for saying he would shag pop star Kylie Minogue during a podcast appearance.

Past Apologies Include Comments About Japanese Leader

He also apologised for comments about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where he referred to a couple of melons she brought as a gift and a podcast host said she came in looking like Pamela Anderson. Japan's government sent a diplomatic cable to Australia in July, days after the podcast aired, claiming there had been sensationalised reporting in the Australian media and saying they detected no ill intention in Albanese's statement.

On that occasion, Albanese said: If there was any misinterpretation, then I certainly apologise, claiming he meant she had a difficult life. However, he did not explicitly say sorry for another exchange, in which he referred to the couple of melons that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi brought him as a gift during her visit to Australia, and the podcast host said she came in looking like Pamela Anderson.

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Albanese Continues Travel With Defence Talks In Manila

Albanese left Turkey for the Philippines on Friday to attend the ASEAN summit, where he announced the signing of a new defence agreement with the Philippines. He is holding formal bilateral talks with President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr on Sunday and met with US President Donald Trump. Bowen stayed in Antalya to lead climate negotiations until the end of next week. Albanese also visited a Jollibee fast food restaurant in Manila to celebrate the chain's expansion to Australia.