Polling reveals Angus Taylor has overtaken Anthony Albanese as preferred Prime Minister, with Albanese's net approval at a record low of minus 31 amid COP summit controversies.

Anthony Albanese has suffered a significant political setback as the latest polling data indicates Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has overtaken him as the preferred Prime Minister. The new figures reveal a sharp inversion in voter sentiment, with Taylor securing 42 per cent of the preference vote against Albanese's 41 per cent. This represents a dramatic shift in the two-party preferred landscape, signaling deepening dissatisfaction among the electorate regarding the current administration's performance on key global and domestic fronts.

Albanese Approval Hits Record Low

The Prime Minister's net approval rating has plummeted to a record-low figure of minus 31, reflecting a severe erosion of public trust. Only 42 per cent of voters now consider Anthony Albanese to be trustworthy, a statistic that underscores the fragility of the Labor government's standing. This decline coincides with a period of intense scrutiny over the government's handling of international diplomacy and domestic economic pressures, creating a challenging environment for the executive.

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Simultaneously, the political standing of the Liberal National Party, led by Angus Taylor, has stabilized enough to capture a plurality in this specific metric. While the Coalition remains behind Labor and One Nation in the primary vote, its ability to claim the preferred leader title suggests a strategic advantage in capturing protest votes or shifting the narrative away from the incumbent. The data indicates that Taylor has successfully positioned himself as the alternative for voters disillusioned with the current leadership.

COP29 Failures Fuel Public Criticism

The political turmoil comes immediately after Anthony Albanese returned to Canberra from a grueling trip to international summits in Turkey, the Philippines, and China. The Prime Minister's attendance at the Global Climate Summit (COP29) in Turkey ended without a consensus, marking the first time since 2009 that a comprehensive global climate agreement was not reached. Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen, who served as the president of negotiations, publicly accepted responsibility for the collapse of the talks, which stalled over disputes regarding fossil fuel phase-outs and climate finance.

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The failure to secure a deal has ignited fierce debate regarding the financial cost to Australian taxpayers for the diplomatic mission. Reports indicate that approximately 192 delegates were sent to Turkey, with the total expenditure estimated at $150 million. This figure includes $30,000 for a coffee machine, $170,000 for transport despite the availability of a minibus, $200,000 for German negotiators to provide training, and $850,000 for accommodation. Speculation also suggests that airfare costs alone may have reached $1.5 million, further inflaming critics.

Government Defends Spending Amidst Opposition Pushback

Government ministers have pushed back against the criticism, with Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek defending the expenditure on a national morning television program. Plibersek argued that climate change is a global problem requiring international cooperation and highlighted that the summit resulted in additional investment from Korea and Denmark into Australian renewable energy projects. She further claimed that the transition to renewables had reduced wholesale energy prices by 27 per cent, citing the example of four million Australians who have installed solar panels to lower their bills.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce countered these arguments by asserting that the government should prioritize domestic issues over international diplomacy. Joyce stated that small businesses, pensioners, and those facing financial hardship are the most frustrated segments of the population. He called for Australia to abandon current climate change policies and rebuild coal-fired power stations, proposing a model of government majority ownership supplemented by private investment. The exchange ended without resolution, as Plibersek refused to disclose the cost of the government's capacity investment scheme, citing commercial confidence.

Key Legislative Tests Await in Final Week

As the government prepares for the final sitting week of the year, it faces the immediate challenge of passing critical legislation despite the polling headwinds. The agenda includes the gas reservation scheme, intended to secure domestic energy supply, alongside significant tax reforms aimed at adjusting the fiscal landscape. Additionally, new online safety laws designed to protect users on digital platforms are scheduled for consideration, testing the administration's remaining legislative capital.

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The polling results also reveal a three-way split in the primary vote, with Labor and One Nation tied at 27 per cent, while the Coalition lags at 22 per cent. This fragmentation highlights the complexity of the current political environment, where voter loyalty is fluid and sensitive to both international diplomatic outcomes and domestic economic realities. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the government can stabilize its position or if the current trends will persist into the new political cycle.