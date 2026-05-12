Anthony Albanese Defends Tax Changes to Boost Housing Supply

The Australian Prime Minister defends the government's decision to change the tax regime for negative gearing and capital gains tax, stating that these changes will ensure Australia remains a society where success is not solely based on property ownership, and that it will lead to an increased housing supply over the next decade. He also acknowledges the need for young Australians to have a chance to achieve their own home.

News Text Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tried to justify the government's decision to break its election promise not to touch negative gearing and capital gains tax , claiming that Australia can't become a society where success is determined solely on property ownership .

As reported, the federal government last night unveiled changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax in the budget, with the prime minister defending the move and emphasizing the need to provide a path for young Australians to achieve the Australian dream





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Anthony Albanese Government Budget Taxes Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Housing Supply Australian Dream Young Australians Property Ownership

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