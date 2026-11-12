Senate Inquiry Told Marrickville Golf Club Grant Based on Educated Guess, Not Costings

A Senate inquiry heard the $6.05 million federal grant to Marrickville Golf Club was based on an educated guess and was never intended to fix the sewage problems cited by Anthony Albanese in parliament.

A Senate inquiry has heard that the controversial $6.05 million federal grant to Marrickville Golf Club was based on an educated guess and internet research rather than professional costings.

ANAO Challenges Government Claims on Audit

The club sits in the inner-west Sydney electorate of Grayndler, held by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Australian National Audit Office has challenged the government's claim that the grants program had been endorsed by the independent watchdog, telling the inquiry that ministers had overstated its findings. Senior ANAO official Brian Boyd said the office had not audited the program and could not make such a statement.

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Under questioning from Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie, senior audit officials confirmed they had not been consulted before Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and fellow minister Kristy McBain wrote to a committee claiming the government's approach was supported by the ANAO. An audit of the program has been added to the ANAO's 2026-27 work program for consideration. Club general manager Mathew Ward conceded the original $6 million figure was calculated using his own experience renovating golf clubs, internet research and rough estimates.

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He told senators it was purely his estimates based on past experience and internet research, describing it as a bit of an educated guess that was not professional. Professional costings were commissioned only after the club was invited to apply for the federal funding. Ward said club officials approached Albanese's electorate office in 2024 seeking help with longstanding infrastructure problems, including sewage and drainage issues.

Club Manager Admits to Educated Guess Funding

They were encouraged to submit a broader list of proposed improvements, and he returned with a package of projects totalling $6.05 million, including about $1 million for stormwater harvesting. The grant is mostly earmarked for a major clubhouse redevelopment featuring a new bar, furnishings and outdoor dining facilities. In September, Albanese told parliament the funding was designed to prevent raw sewage from entering the nearby Cooks River during flooding.

He declared that when it floods in Marrickville, raw sewage flows into the Cooks River, and that is what the funding is for. However, Ward confirmed the sewerage works were never part of the federal funding package. They are instead being addressed through a separate $269,000 NSW government grant. Albanese later conceded his explanation to parliament had been wrong.

Club president Andrew Tighe defended the need for infrastructure investment, describing the club's sewage problems as environmentally, absolutely, catastrophic. He said heavy rainfall coinciding with high tides could cause the club's septic system to connect with the Cooks River, while large functions required costly measures to prevent wastewater overflowing. The inquiry heard Albanese had held honorary membership since 2012 but had not played a round under that membership.

Albanese Relinquishes Honorary Club Membership

Honorary members enjoyed the same rights as full golfing members, although club officials conceded such memberships were often given to individuals they knew would not use them. Albanese previously told parliament he was unaware of the membership and pointed to the club's $5 social membership fee when questioned about its value. In a letter declining the honorary membership, he said he would be happy to pay the $5 social membership fee in future.

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The club operates three membership tiers, including a social option at $5 for two years and a full golfing membership at $1,100 per year. Albanese formally relinquished the honorary membership on September 14. Ward also revealed club staff had endured abusive calls, prank restaurant bookings and demands from angry taxpayers for their money back since the controversy erupted. He said staff had faced verbal abuse, with people stating you're scum for taking taxpayer money.

In other instances, people would make membership enquiries that staff would answer politely and in a friendly manner, and then that person would turn and abuse them, Ward said. He described the situation as difficult. The ANAO also raised concerns about the assessment process after the Department of Infrastructure revealed every project assessed had cleared the minimum six-out-of-10 threshold, but declined to release individual scores.

Boyd said auditors would examine whether assessments were genuinely rigorous or merely designed to approve projects already promised by politicians. The combination of the inflated membership value and the estimated nature of the grant has intensified political debate over the transparency of federal assistance to local organisations.

The initial framing of the grant by the prime minister and the club treasurer as a solution to specific infrastructure problems has been complicated by the admission that these were not the primary funded items. Questions remain about the protocols for declaring personal benefits and the accuracy of cost projections in public policy announcements. The situation underscores the importance of precise financial communication in maintaining public trust in government institutions.