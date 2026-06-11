Anthony Albanese May Depart Before Next Federal Election: Sky News Host

Sky News host Peta Credlin suggested that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese may depart before the next federal election amid sliding approval ratings. She attributed part of his unpopularity to ‘arrogance’ and pointed to the Prime Minister’s comments on a One Nation fundraiser as an example of slogans being put forward without substance.

Anthony Albanese faces fresh speculation about his political future , with Sky News host Peta Credlin suggesting the Prime Minister may depart before the next federal election amid sliding approval ratings .

The host attributed part of his unpopularity to ‘arrogance’ and pointed to the Prime Minister’s comments on a One Nation fundraiser as an example of slogans being put forward without substance. Polling shows Mr Albanese’s historic haul of 94 lower house seats last May could be largely eroded in the next election, with Pauline Hanson’s One Nation in the lead for primary vote intention while Labor holds a narrow lead on two-party-preferred.

About 60 per cent of voters were dissatisfied with Mr Albanese, compared to 34 per cent who were satisfied. Credlin, Tony Abbott’s former chief of staff, said the Prime Minister’s comments on Thursday in which he contested the validity of a hugely successful One Nation fundraiser were an example of slogans being put forward without substance.

She also pointed to the Prime Minister’s comments on Thursday in which he contested the validity of a hugely successful One Nation fundraiser as an example of slogans being put forward without substance. The host and Tony Clennell, a former Australian politician, suggested that the Prime Minister may retire this term, having won a great swag of seats, but avoid staying around to cop the punishment for his lies.

The Prime Minister on numerous occasions before the last election said he would not push the CGT and negative gearing reforms that Labor unveiled just a year later. Tony Clennell said the PM would face an onslaught of ‘promise’-related questions ahead of the next election about ‘what new promises are you going to break next time’





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Anthony Albanese Political Future Sky News Peta Credlin Federal Election Approval Ratings Budget One Nation Pauline Hanson Tony Clennell Tony Abbott Glass Jaw Integrity Donation Drive Lack Of Integrity Penfolds Grange Social Media Comments Social Media Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments Social Media Comments

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